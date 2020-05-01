Man faces 20 years for possession of counterfeit $100 bills

MACON, Geoergia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Florida man plead guilty in Macon today, and is facing up to twenty years in prison for possessing counterfeit $100 bills.

27-year-old Tranorris Lamar Jackson, plead guilty to one count possession of counterfeit money during a video teleconference hearing Wednesday. Jackson is facing up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years supervised release. Jackson will be sentenced on August 5. There is no parole in the federal system.

Perry Police officers first discovered counterfeit money during a traffic stop on April 25, 2018. The following day, officers conducted a legal search of a Howard Johnson Motel Room in Perry. During the search, officers found a small amount of suspected marijuana, three pairs of scissors and more counterfeit $100 bills.

All of the bills were printed on normal printer paper and had been hidden under the mattress of one of the beds in the room. A large portion of the bills were uncut, though some of them had already been cut out.

Jackson, who was serving a federal probation sentence for counterfeiting, was taken into custody and taken to the Houston County jail. The transporting officer discovered shredded pieces of a counterfeit $100 bill in the backseat of the vehicle. The officer observed more pieces of counterfeit $100 bills being dropped behind Jackson as he walked from the patrol vehicle to the jail.

Once in the jail, the officers searched Jackson and found more pieces of counterfeit $100 bills inside of his pants legs. The bills had been printed on regular printer paper and contained two of the same serial numbers that were on the bills found in motel room. In all, the Perry Police Department recovered more than $30,000 in counterfeit bills.

Jackson has multiple convictions out of Hillsborough County, Florida, including a 2016 felony conviction for uttering a forged bill and grand theft, and a 2017 conviction for possessing counterfeit money.

Jackson was convicted on May 29, 2019, in the Middle District of Florida for passing counterfeit money and was sentenced to 3 years probation and six months house arrest. His probation was later revoked in the Middle District of Florida to a term of 8 months in prison for violating the terms of his probation and house arrest. That sentence is set to run consecutively to his sentence in the present case.