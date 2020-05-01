Man shot in the stomach during Friday morning fight

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies are looking for the person that shot a man in Macon, around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning.

According to a news release, the 28-year-old victim got into a fight with another man at Davis Homes on Short Street Circle.

- Advertisement -

The suspect shot the victim in the stomach before running away.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital and he is in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.