MWA reopening Javors Lucas Lake for public fishing, boating

MACON, Geoergia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Water Authority announced Friday it is opening Javors Lucas Lake for public fishing and boating this weekend.

“Beginning on Friday, May 1, the Authority will resume its previously announced public fishing season schedule for 2020, pending any future changes in local or state policies related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” an MWA release said.

The lake will be open to the public on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the months of May and June. Fishing will not be available on Monday, May 25 for the Memorial Day holiday.

The lake will be closed for public fishing during the months of July and August, which MWA says is typical of its annual fishing schedule. It will reopen on Saturday, September 5.

MWA says the lake will not be open on Labor Day (Monday, September 7).

From Saturday, September 5, through Sunday, October 25, the lake will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 25 will be the last day of public fishing at the lake this year.

“Even as the Authority resumes public access to its drinking water reservoir on May 1, guests are required to practice social distancing and other safeguards and precautions still in place during this pandemic,” the release said.

Javors Lucas Lake can be accessed at 150 Broach Lane Road off of Upper River Road.

The daily fee for fishing from the banks of Javors Lucas Lake is $5 per vehicle. It’s $10 per vehicle for those fishing from a boat.

“We will monitor the traffic at the lake and make sure precautions are in place, such as social distancing, to ensure our guests have a safe and enjoyable experience on the lake,” said Gary McCoy, MWA Director of Water Operations.

MWA has also reopened its drive-thru window at the Albert Billingslea Headquarters Building. It was temporarily closed on April 6 as a precaution.

