A-OK Portables helps stop the spread of COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A local company that provides sanitation services aims to stop the spread of COVID-19 as local businesses reopen.

A-OK Portables is helping businesses adapt to the pandemic with portable hand washing equipment and more.

According to Naomi Rosan, Marketing Manager of A-OK Portables, sanitation crews have continued to work around the clock for middle Georgia businesses.

Rosan says they will remain an essential service for as long as the pandemic continues.

“We’re looking at convenience stores, liquor stores, supermarkets, all sorts of commercial businesses, we provide front loader service and the need for keeping things clean has increased,” Rosan said.

Rosan says businesses looking to get buildings sanitized before reopening are encouraged to contact them to help stop the spread of the virus.

Visit their website at http://www.aokportables.com/