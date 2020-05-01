UPDATE (Friday, May 1 at 10:25 a.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/1/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 27,023 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 10:25 a.m. on Friday, May 1.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|2845
|258.83
|118
|537
|DeKalb
|2041
|257.33
|47
|388
|Gwinnett
|1818
|187.2
|57
|356
|Cobb
|1660
|209.97
|94
|474
|Dougherty
|1515
|1685.11
|121
|306
|Hall
|1364
|661.02
|21
|195
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1097
|0
|14
|66
|Clayton
|720
|236.19
|30
|137
|Unknown
|643
|1
|33
|Henry
|491
|204.7
|12
|55
|Cherokee
|474
|177.78
|11
|85
|Richmond
|407
|201.25
|15
|114
|Sumter
|381
|1295.96
|28
|95
|Carroll
|370
|308.03
|14
|70
|Douglas
|322
|211.97
|11
|96
|Lee
|320
|1067.7
|20
|46
|Bartow
|317
|286.18
|30
|119
|Habersham
|315
|687.77
|8
|49
|Mitchell
|311
|1410.05
|30
|70
|Bibb
|310
|203.75
|11
|88
|Muscogee
|306
|159.69
|7
|55
|Forsyth
|304
|120.39
|9
|42
|Chatham
|227
|77.69
|9
|54
|Houston
|223
|142
|14
|74
|Baldwin
|220
|495.18
|8
|41
|Upson
|217
|825.82
|18
|19
|Early
|213
|2099.35
|20
|9
|Spalding
|211
|305.31
|9
|35
|Coweta
|203
|133.55
|4
|35
|Newton
|198
|176.23
|7
|35
|Rockdale
|191
|201.14
|6
|44
|Paulding
|188
|108.96
|8
|51
|Colquitt
|186
|409.75
|8
|11
|Thomas
|186
|418.63
|19
|44
|Terrell
|183
|2161.33
|19
|30
|Fayette
|177
|150.58
|10
|33
|Crisp
|165
|740.28
|3
|33
|Columbia
|161
|101.49
|4
|25
|Randolph
|159
|2354.16
|19
|23
|Worth
|156
|774.5
|11
|30
|Lowndes
|155
|131.49
|4
|28
|Clarke
|151
|116.35
|13
|30
|Troup
|148
|210.19
|4
|43
|Butts
|146
|579.96
|11
|15
|Floyd
|144
|144.12
|11
|36
|Coffee
|140
|325.26
|7
|40
|Barrow
|134
|155.12
|4
|42
|Dooly
|129
|962.69
|9
|35
|Walton
|127
|132.55
|4
|20
|Ware
|124
|345.86
|11
|37
|Tift
|120
|293.9
|5
|33
|Calhoun
|106
|1678.01
|4
|7
|Whitfield
|105
|100.31
|4
|15
|Jackson
|94
|125.84
|2
|16
|Gordon
|92
|158.49
|12
|26
|Wilcox
|90
|1023.89
|9
|15
|Burke
|86
|384.93
|3
|15
|Decatur
|85
|322.92
|1
|9
|Macon
|80
|615.95
|3
|27
|Stephens
|80
|303.86
|1
|21
|Appling
|70
|377.13
|6
|12
|Gilmer
|69
|219.63
|0
|13
|Turner
|68
|842
|8
|10
|Grady
|64
|260.8
|4
|18
|Oconee
|64
|153.34
|0
|9
|Harris
|62
|178.61
|2
|9
|Laurens
|62
|131.09
|1
|12
|Dawson
|61
|225.75
|1
|12
|Walker
|61
|87.63
|0
|1
|White
|61
|192.08
|0
|18
|Brooks
|59
|375.15
|6
|4
|Polk
|57
|131.09
|0
|11
|Bryan
|55
|140.53
|2
|18
|Glynn
|55
|63.92
|1
|11
|Pierce
|55
|281.4
|3
|15
|Greene
|54
|288.51
|2
|17
|Meriwether
|54
|256.9
|1
|9
|Johnson
|50
|517.54
|2
|10
|Hancock
|49
|598.07
|2
|9
|Oglethorpe
|48
|314.96
|3
|11
|Peach
|48
|175.34
|2
|15
|Catoosa
|47
|68.34
|0
|5
|Lumpkin
|45
|133.13
|2
|10
|McDuffie
|45
|208.36
|4
|13
|Marion
|42
|506.45
|1
|7
|Putnam
|42
|191.91
|5
|8
|Washington
|42
|206.88
|1
|4
|Pike
|40
|212.09
|2
|7
|Bulloch
|39
|49.08
|2
|8
|Lamar
|39
|201.58
|1
|4
|Liberty
|37
|59.77
|0
|11
|Effingham
|35
|54.67
|1
|11
|Wilkinson
|35
|392.42
|2
|13
|Camden
|33
|61.2
|1
|6
|Miller
|33
|572.52
|0
|1
|Union
|33
|130.25
|1
|10
|Murray
|31
|77
|0
|5
|Toombs
|31
|114.89
|3
|8
|Pulaski
|30
|275.41
|1
|7
|Fannin
|29
|110.18
|1
|4
|Jones
|29
|101.43
|0
|4
|Seminole
|29
|356.27
|2
|7
|Morgan
|28
|146.31
|0
|3
|Haralson
|27
|87.88
|1
|6
|Telfair
|27
|172.59
|0
|5
|Dodge
|26
|127.54
|1
|6
|Pickens
|26
|77.54
|2
|8
|Talbot
|26
|422.22
|1
|13
|Banks
|25
|125.11
|0
|8
|Ben Hill
|25
|150.2
|0
|2
|Wilkes
|25
|249.65
|0
|5
|Bacon
|24
|210.45
|1
|3
|Madison
|24
|79.53
|1
|5
|Stewart
|24
|391.58
|0
|7
|Baker
|23
|738.13
|2
|8
|Brantley
|23
|119.78
|2
|1
|Cook
|23
|131.9
|1
|5
|Elbert
|23
|121.4
|0
|1
|Monroe
|23
|82.95
|3
|7
|Clay
|22
|770.58
|3
|4
|Jasper
|22
|154.94
|0
|3
|Emanuel
|21
|92.66
|0
|3
|Towns
|21
|174.51
|1
|7
|Franklin
|18
|77.16
|1
|4
|Berrien
|17
|88.19
|0
|1
|Bleckley
|17
|132.42
|0
|0
|Crawford
|17
|139.03
|0
|4
|Jeff Davis
|17
|112.23
|1
|4
|Taylor
|17
|213.62
|2
|8
|Chattooga
|16
|64.6
|2
|3
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|3
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Irwin
|15
|159.02
|1
|2
|Screven
|15
|107.91
|1
|6
|Dade
|14
|86.62
|1
|3
|Jefferson
|14
|91.43
|1
|2
|Rabun
|13
|76.53
|0
|5
|Wayne
|13
|43.37
|0
|2
|Chattahoochee
|12
|111.64
|0
|5
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Warren
|12
|230.33
|0
|3
|Heard
|11
|88.92
|1
|3
|Hart
|10
|38.3
|0
|0
|Tattnall
|10
|39.35
|0
|1
|Webster
|10
|392.16
|2
|5
|Lanier
|9
|86.95
|1
|4
|Atkinson
|8
|96.04
|1
|3
|Charlton
|8
|60.37
|0
|2
|Clinch
|8
|120.19
|0
|2
|Twiggs
|8
|98.94
|0
|3
|Candler
|7
|64.59
|0
|1
|Echols
|5
|125.98
|0
|0
|Long
|5
|25.11
|0
|2
|Wheeler
|5
|63.22
|0
|0
|Evans
|4
|37.43
|0
|0
|McIntosh
|4
|27.46
|0
|2
|Quitman
|4
|174.37
|1
|3
|Treutlen
|3
|43.93
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|21.68
|0
|1
|Taliaferro
|0
|0
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 164,465; Positive tests: 27,023 (16%)
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 5,218 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,140 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 10:25 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.