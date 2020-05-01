UPDATE (Friday, May 1 at 10:25 a.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/1/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 27,023 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 10:25 a.m. on Friday, May 1.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)



County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations Fulton 2845 258.83 118 537 DeKalb 2041 257.33 47 388 Gwinnett 1818 187.2 57 356 Cobb 1660 209.97 94 474 Dougherty 1515 1685.11 121 306 Hall 1364 661.02 21 195 Non-Georgia Resident 1097 0 14 66 Clayton 720 236.19 30 137 Unknown 643 1 33 Henry 491 204.7 12 55 Cherokee 474 177.78 11 85 Richmond 407 201.25 15 114 Sumter 381 1295.96 28 95 Carroll 370 308.03 14 70 Douglas 322 211.97 11 96 Lee 320 1067.7 20 46 Bartow 317 286.18 30 119 Habersham 315 687.77 8 49 Mitchell 311 1410.05 30 70 Bibb 310 203.75 11 88 Muscogee 306 159.69 7 55 Forsyth 304 120.39 9 42 Chatham 227 77.69 9 54 Houston 223 142 14 74 Baldwin 220 495.18 8 41 Upson 217 825.82 18 19 Early 213 2099.35 20 9 Spalding 211 305.31 9 35 Coweta 203 133.55 4 35 Newton 198 176.23 7 35 Rockdale 191 201.14 6 44 Paulding 188 108.96 8 51 Colquitt 186 409.75 8 11 Thomas 186 418.63 19 44 Terrell 183 2161.33 19 30 Fayette 177 150.58 10 33 Crisp 165 740.28 3 33 Columbia 161 101.49 4 25 Randolph 159 2354.16 19 23 Worth 156 774.5 11 30 Lowndes 155 131.49 4 28 Clarke 151 116.35 13 30 Troup 148 210.19 4 43 Butts 146 579.96 11 15 Floyd 144 144.12 11 36 Coffee 140 325.26 7 40 Barrow 134 155.12 4 42 Dooly 129 962.69 9 35 Walton 127 132.55 4 20 Ware 124 345.86 11 37 Tift 120 293.9 5 33 Calhoun 106 1678.01 4 7 Whitfield 105 100.31 4 15 Jackson 94 125.84 2 16 Gordon 92 158.49 12 26 Wilcox 90 1023.89 9 15 Burke 86 384.93 3 15 Decatur 85 322.92 1 9 Macon 80 615.95 3 27 Stephens 80 303.86 1 21 Appling 70 377.13 6 12 Gilmer 69 219.63 0 13 Turner 68 842 8 10 Grady 64 260.8 4 18 Oconee 64 153.34 0 9 Harris 62 178.61 2 9 Laurens 62 131.09 1 12 Dawson 61 225.75 1 12 Walker 61 87.63 0 1 White 61 192.08 0 18 Brooks 59 375.15 6 4 Polk 57 131.09 0 11 Bryan 55 140.53 2 18 Glynn 55 63.92 1 11 Pierce 55 281.4 3 15 Greene 54 288.51 2 17 Meriwether 54 256.9 1 9 Johnson 50 517.54 2 10 Hancock 49 598.07 2 9 Oglethorpe 48 314.96 3 11 Peach 48 175.34 2 15 Catoosa 47 68.34 0 5 Lumpkin 45 133.13 2 10 McDuffie 45 208.36 4 13 Marion 42 506.45 1 7 Putnam 42 191.91 5 8 Washington 42 206.88 1 4 Pike 40 212.09 2 7 Bulloch 39 49.08 2 8 Lamar 39 201.58 1 4 Liberty 37 59.77 0 11 Effingham 35 54.67 1 11 Wilkinson 35 392.42 2 13 Camden 33 61.2 1 6 Miller 33 572.52 0 1 Union 33 130.25 1 10 Murray 31 77 0 5 Toombs 31 114.89 3 8 Pulaski 30 275.41 1 7 Fannin 29 110.18 1 4 Jones 29 101.43 0 4 Seminole 29 356.27 2 7 Morgan 28 146.31 0 3 Haralson 27 87.88 1 6 Telfair 27 172.59 0 5 Dodge 26 127.54 1 6 Pickens 26 77.54 2 8 Talbot 26 422.22 1 13 Banks 25 125.11 0 8 Ben Hill 25 150.2 0 2 Wilkes 25 249.65 0 5 Bacon 24 210.45 1 3 Madison 24 79.53 1 5 Stewart 24 391.58 0 7 Baker 23 738.13 2 8 Brantley 23 119.78 2 1 Cook 23 131.9 1 5 Elbert 23 121.4 0 1 Monroe 23 82.95 3 7 Clay 22 770.58 3 4 Jasper 22 154.94 0 3 Emanuel 21 92.66 0 3 Towns 21 174.51 1 7 Franklin 18 77.16 1 4 Berrien 17 88.19 0 1 Bleckley 17 132.42 0 0 Crawford 17 139.03 0 4 Jeff Davis 17 112.23 1 4 Taylor 17 213.62 2 8 Chattooga 16 64.6 2 3 Jenkins 16 186.57 1 3 Schley 16 303.32 1 7 Irwin 15 159.02 1 2 Screven 15 107.91 1 6 Dade 14 86.62 1 3 Jefferson 14 91.43 1 2 Rabun 13 76.53 0 5 Wayne 13 43.37 0 2 Chattahoochee 12 111.64 0 5 Lincoln 12 147.69 0 5 Warren 12 230.33 0 3 Heard 11 88.92 1 3 Hart 10 38.3 0 0 Tattnall 10 39.35 0 1 Webster 10 392.16 2 5 Lanier 9 86.95 1 4 Atkinson 8 96.04 1 3 Charlton 8 60.37 0 2 Clinch 8 120.19 0 2 Twiggs 8 98.94 0 3 Candler 7 64.59 0 1 Echols 5 125.98 0 0 Long 5 25.11 0 2 Wheeler 5 63.22 0 0 Evans 4 37.43 0 0 McIntosh 4 27.46 0 2 Quitman 4 174.37 1 3 Treutlen 3 43.93 0 0 Montgomery 2 21.68 0 1 Taliaferro 0 0 0 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 164,465; Positive tests: 27,023 (16%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

5,218 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



1,140 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 10:25 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.

