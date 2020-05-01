UPDATE (Friday, May 1 at 6:25 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/1/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 27,492 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 6:25 p.m. on Friday, May 1.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)



County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations Fulton 2889 262.83 122 545 DeKalb 2071 261.11 49 398 Gwinnett 1844 189.88 58 359 Cobb 1676 211.99 94 480 Dougherty 1530 1701.8 123 310 Hall 1481 717.72 22 201 Non-Georgia Resident 1076 0 14 66 Clayton 725 237.83 33 138 Unknown 648 0 36 Henry 492 205.11 13 60 Cherokee 474 177.78 13 88 Richmond 412 203.72 15 116 Sumter 382 1299.36 28 98 Carroll 375 312.19 14 71 Douglas 329 216.58 11 98 Habersham 326 711.79 8 49 Bartow 323 291.59 31 119 Lee 322 1074.37 20 46 Mitchell 318 1441.78 31 69 Muscogee 314 163.86 7 55 Bibb 312 205.06 10 89 Forsyth 308 121.98 10 42 Houston 234 149.01 14 74 Chatham 230 78.72 9 55 Baldwin 226 508.69 8 43 Upson 224 852.46 18 21 Early 214 2109.21 20 11 Spalding 214 309.65 10 36 Coweta 210 138.16 4 37 Newton 200 178.01 7 35 Rockdale 191 201.14 6 44 Paulding 190 110.12 8 52 Thomas 190 427.63 19 45 Colquitt 187 411.96 9 11 Terrell 184 2173.14 19 31 Fayette 178 151.43 10 35 Crisp 167 749.25 3 33 Columbia 162 102.12 4 25 Randolph 161 2383.77 19 26 Worth 159 789.4 11 31 Lowndes 156 132.34 4 28 Clarke 155 119.43 13 30 Butts 153 607.77 16 16 Troup 150 213.03 4 43 Floyd 145 145.12 11 36 Barrow 141 163.23 4 42 Coffee 141 327.59 7 40 Dooly 129 962.69 9 35 Walton 129 134.64 4 21 Ware 128 357.01 11 37 Tift 122 298.8 5 35 Gordon 113 194.66 12 26 Whitfield 111 106.05 4 15 Calhoun 103 1630.52 4 7 Jackson 97 129.85 2 17 Wilcox 90 1023.89 9 15 Decatur 87 330.52 1 10 Burke 86 384.93 3 15 Macon 81 623.65 3 28 Stephens 81 307.66 1 21 Appling 72 387.91 6 12 Gilmer 69 219.63 0 13 Turner 68 842 8 10 Oconee 66 158.13 0 9 Grady 64 260.8 4 18 White 63 198.38 0 18 Laurens 62 131.09 1 12 Dawson 61 225.75 1 12 Harris 61 175.73 2 9 Walker 60 86.19 0 1 Brooks 59 375.15 6 4 Polk 59 135.69 0 11 Glynn 58 67.41 1 11 Pierce 55 281.4 3 15 Bryan 54 137.98 3 17 Greene 54 288.51 2 17 Meriwether 54 256.9 0 9 Peach 52 189.95 2 15 Hancock 51 622.48 2 9 Johnson 51 527.9 2 10 Catoosa 49 71.25 0 5 Oglethorpe 49 321.52 3 11 Lumpkin 46 136.09 2 10 McDuffie 45 208.36 4 13 Washington 43 211.8 1 4 Marion 42 506.45 1 8 Putnam 42 191.91 5 8 Bulloch 40 50.34 2 8 Pike 40 212.09 2 7 Lamar 39 201.58 1 4 Liberty 37 59.77 0 11 Effingham 36 56.23 1 11 Wilkinson 35 392.42 2 13 Camden 33 61.2 1 6 Miller 33 572.52 0 1 Union 33 130.25 1 10 Murray 32 79.48 1 5 Pulaski 31 284.59 1 7 Toombs 31 114.89 3 8 Fannin 30 113.98 1 4 Haralson 29 94.39 1 7 Jones 29 101.43 0 4 Seminole 29 356.27 2 7 Dodge 28 137.36 1 6 Telfair 28 178.98 0 5 Morgan 27 141.08 0 3 Ben Hill 26 156.2 0 2 Talbot 26 422.22 1 13 Bacon 25 219.22 1 3 Banks 25 125.11 0 7 Cook 25 143.37 1 5 Pickens 25 74.56 2 8 Wilkes 25 249.65 0 5 Elbert 24 126.68 0 2 Madison 24 79.53 1 5 Monroe 24 86.56 3 7 Stewart 24 391.58 0 7 Baker 23 738.13 2 8 Brantley 23 119.78 2 1 Clay 23 805.6 3 4 Jasper 22 154.94 0 3 Towns 22 182.82 1 7 Emanuel 21 92.66 0 3 Jeff Davis 20 132.03 1 4 Bleckley 19 148 0 0 Franklin 19 81.44 1 5 Berrien 17 88.19 0 1 Crawford 17 139.03 0 4 Taylor 17 213.62 2 8 Chattooga 16 64.6 2 3 Dade 16 99 1 3 Jenkins 16 186.57 1 4 Schley 16 303.32 1 7 Irwin 15 159.02 1 2 Screven 15 107.91 1 6 Jefferson 14 91.43 1 2 Rabun 14 82.42 0 6 Wayne 13 43.37 0 2 Chattahoochee 12 111.64 0 5 Lincoln 12 147.69 0 5 Warren 12 230.33 0 3 Charlton 11 83.01 0 3 Hart 11 42.13 0 0 Heard 11 88.92 1 3 Webster 10 392.16 2 5 Atkinson 9 108.04 1 3 Lanier 9 86.95 1 4 Tattnall 9 35.42 0 1 Clinch 8 120.19 0 2 Twiggs 8 98.94 0 3 Candler 7 64.59 0 1 McIntosh 6 41.19 0 2 Echols 5 125.98 0 0 Evans 5 46.79 0 0 Long 5 25.11 0 2 Quitman 5 217.96 1 3 Wheeler 5 63.22 0 0 Montgomery 3 32.52 0 2 Treutlen 3 43.93 0 0 Taliaferro 0 0 0 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 168,367; Positive tests: 27,492 (16%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

5,307 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



1,165 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:25 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.

