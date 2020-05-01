UPDATE (Friday, May 1 at 6:25 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/1/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 27,492 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 6:25 p.m. on Friday, May 1.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|2889
|262.83
|122
|545
|DeKalb
|2071
|261.11
|49
|398
|Gwinnett
|1844
|189.88
|58
|359
|Cobb
|1676
|211.99
|94
|480
|Dougherty
|1530
|1701.8
|123
|310
|Hall
|1481
|717.72
|22
|201
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1076
|0
|14
|66
|Clayton
|725
|237.83
|33
|138
|Unknown
|648
|0
|36
|Henry
|492
|205.11
|13
|60
|Cherokee
|474
|177.78
|13
|88
|Richmond
|412
|203.72
|15
|116
|Sumter
|382
|1299.36
|28
|98
|Carroll
|375
|312.19
|14
|71
|Douglas
|329
|216.58
|11
|98
|Habersham
|326
|711.79
|8
|49
|Bartow
|323
|291.59
|31
|119
|Lee
|322
|1074.37
|20
|46
|Mitchell
|318
|1441.78
|31
|69
|Muscogee
|314
|163.86
|7
|55
|Bibb
|312
|205.06
|10
|89
|Forsyth
|308
|121.98
|10
|42
|Houston
|234
|149.01
|14
|74
|Chatham
|230
|78.72
|9
|55
|Baldwin
|226
|508.69
|8
|43
|Upson
|224
|852.46
|18
|21
|Early
|214
|2109.21
|20
|11
|Spalding
|214
|309.65
|10
|36
|Coweta
|210
|138.16
|4
|37
|Newton
|200
|178.01
|7
|35
|Rockdale
|191
|201.14
|6
|44
|Paulding
|190
|110.12
|8
|52
|Thomas
|190
|427.63
|19
|45
|Colquitt
|187
|411.96
|9
|11
|Terrell
|184
|2173.14
|19
|31
|Fayette
|178
|151.43
|10
|35
|Crisp
|167
|749.25
|3
|33
|Columbia
|162
|102.12
|4
|25
|Randolph
|161
|2383.77
|19
|26
|Worth
|159
|789.4
|11
|31
|Lowndes
|156
|132.34
|4
|28
|Clarke
|155
|119.43
|13
|30
|Butts
|153
|607.77
|16
|16
|Troup
|150
|213.03
|4
|43
|Floyd
|145
|145.12
|11
|36
|Barrow
|141
|163.23
|4
|42
|Coffee
|141
|327.59
|7
|40
|Dooly
|129
|962.69
|9
|35
|Walton
|129
|134.64
|4
|21
|Ware
|128
|357.01
|11
|37
|Tift
|122
|298.8
|5
|35
|Gordon
|113
|194.66
|12
|26
|Whitfield
|111
|106.05
|4
|15
|Calhoun
|103
|1630.52
|4
|7
|Jackson
|97
|129.85
|2
|17
|Wilcox
|90
|1023.89
|9
|15
|Decatur
|87
|330.52
|1
|10
|Burke
|86
|384.93
|3
|15
|Macon
|81
|623.65
|3
|28
|Stephens
|81
|307.66
|1
|21
|Appling
|72
|387.91
|6
|12
|Gilmer
|69
|219.63
|0
|13
|Turner
|68
|842
|8
|10
|Oconee
|66
|158.13
|0
|9
|Grady
|64
|260.8
|4
|18
|White
|63
|198.38
|0
|18
|Laurens
|62
|131.09
|1
|12
|Dawson
|61
|225.75
|1
|12
|Harris
|61
|175.73
|2
|9
|Walker
|60
|86.19
|0
|1
|Brooks
|59
|375.15
|6
|4
|Polk
|59
|135.69
|0
|11
|Glynn
|58
|67.41
|1
|11
|Pierce
|55
|281.4
|3
|15
|Bryan
|54
|137.98
|3
|17
|Greene
|54
|288.51
|2
|17
|Meriwether
|54
|256.9
|0
|9
|Peach
|52
|189.95
|2
|15
|Hancock
|51
|622.48
|2
|9
|Johnson
|51
|527.9
|2
|10
|Catoosa
|49
|71.25
|0
|5
|Oglethorpe
|49
|321.52
|3
|11
|Lumpkin
|46
|136.09
|2
|10
|McDuffie
|45
|208.36
|4
|13
|Washington
|43
|211.8
|1
|4
|Marion
|42
|506.45
|1
|8
|Putnam
|42
|191.91
|5
|8
|Bulloch
|40
|50.34
|2
|8
|Pike
|40
|212.09
|2
|7
|Lamar
|39
|201.58
|1
|4
|Liberty
|37
|59.77
|0
|11
|Effingham
|36
|56.23
|1
|11
|Wilkinson
|35
|392.42
|2
|13
|Camden
|33
|61.2
|1
|6
|Miller
|33
|572.52
|0
|1
|Union
|33
|130.25
|1
|10
|Murray
|32
|79.48
|1
|5
|Pulaski
|31
|284.59
|1
|7
|Toombs
|31
|114.89
|3
|8
|Fannin
|30
|113.98
|1
|4
|Haralson
|29
|94.39
|1
|7
|Jones
|29
|101.43
|0
|4
|Seminole
|29
|356.27
|2
|7
|Dodge
|28
|137.36
|1
|6
|Telfair
|28
|178.98
|0
|5
|Morgan
|27
|141.08
|0
|3
|Ben Hill
|26
|156.2
|0
|2
|Talbot
|26
|422.22
|1
|13
|Bacon
|25
|219.22
|1
|3
|Banks
|25
|125.11
|0
|7
|Cook
|25
|143.37
|1
|5
|Pickens
|25
|74.56
|2
|8
|Wilkes
|25
|249.65
|0
|5
|Elbert
|24
|126.68
|0
|2
|Madison
|24
|79.53
|1
|5
|Monroe
|24
|86.56
|3
|7
|Stewart
|24
|391.58
|0
|7
|Baker
|23
|738.13
|2
|8
|Brantley
|23
|119.78
|2
|1
|Clay
|23
|805.6
|3
|4
|Jasper
|22
|154.94
|0
|3
|Towns
|22
|182.82
|1
|7
|Emanuel
|21
|92.66
|0
|3
|Jeff Davis
|20
|132.03
|1
|4
|Bleckley
|19
|148
|0
|0
|Franklin
|19
|81.44
|1
|5
|Berrien
|17
|88.19
|0
|1
|Crawford
|17
|139.03
|0
|4
|Taylor
|17
|213.62
|2
|8
|Chattooga
|16
|64.6
|2
|3
|Dade
|16
|99
|1
|3
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|4
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Irwin
|15
|159.02
|1
|2
|Screven
|15
|107.91
|1
|6
|Jefferson
|14
|91.43
|1
|2
|Rabun
|14
|82.42
|0
|6
|Wayne
|13
|43.37
|0
|2
|Chattahoochee
|12
|111.64
|0
|5
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Warren
|12
|230.33
|0
|3
|Charlton
|11
|83.01
|0
|3
|Hart
|11
|42.13
|0
|0
|Heard
|11
|88.92
|1
|3
|Webster
|10
|392.16
|2
|5
|Atkinson
|9
|108.04
|1
|3
|Lanier
|9
|86.95
|1
|4
|Tattnall
|9
|35.42
|0
|1
|Clinch
|8
|120.19
|0
|2
|Twiggs
|8
|98.94
|0
|3
|Candler
|7
|64.59
|0
|1
|McIntosh
|6
|41.19
|0
|2
|Echols
|5
|125.98
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Long
|5
|25.11
|0
|2
|Quitman
|5
|217.96
|1
|3
|Wheeler
|5
|63.22
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|3
|32.52
|0
|2
|Treutlen
|3
|43.93
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|0
|0
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 168,367; Positive tests: 27,492 (16%)
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 5,307 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,165 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:25 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.