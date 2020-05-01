UPDATE: Ivey boil water advisory lifted after sample results

IVEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – UPDATE – The City of Ivey has lifted a boil water advisory that was issued Friday.

“We received the results of the water samples and are lifting the boil water advisory,” City Clerk Bonnie Sturgeon wrote in an email Saturday night.

IVEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Ivey in Wilkinson County has issued a boil water advisory “until further notice.”

That’s according to an email sent Friday afternoon by City Clerk Bonnie Sturgeon.

No further information was provided. We’ll provide updates as we receive them.

