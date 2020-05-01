Warm and dry weather expected this weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure across the southeast this weekend will keep our weather quiet and warm.

WEEKEND.

High temperatures will be on the rise throughout the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday afternoon will top out in the low and middle 80’s before warmer temperatures return on Sunday. Sunday will be sunny with a breeze picking up during the afternoon.

NEXT WEEK.

Isolated showers will be present for the first three days of the work week, but coverage will be limited. Temperatures will be feeling very summer-like by Monday and Tuesday as highs top out near 90° for the first time in 2020. A cold front moves through Wednesday and cooler temperatures hang around for a week.

