UPDATE (Saturday, May 2 at 6:25 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/2/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 28,332 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 6:25 p.m. on Saturday, May 2.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)



County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations Fulton 2925 266.11 122 546 DeKalb 2148 270.82 52 415 Gwinnett 1932 198.94 58 360 Cobb 1749 221.23 96 482 Hall 1694 820.94 22 216 Dougherty 1534 1706.25 124 314 Non-Georgia Resident 1066 0 14 69 Clayton 777 254.89 33 138 Unknown 652 0 39 Henry 512 213.45 13 60 Cherokee 482 180.78 13 89 Richmond 416 205.7 16 120 Sumter 385 1309.57 28 99 Carroll 383 318.85 14 72 Habersham 344 751.09 8 52 Douglas 335 220.53 11 98 Forsyth 331 131.09 10 45 Lee 327 1091.05 20 46 Bartow 324 292.5 31 119 Muscogee 320 166.99 7 58 Mitchell 319 1446.32 31 69 Bibb 318 209 11 91 Houston 237 150.92 14 74 Chatham 230 78.72 9 55 Baldwin 229 515.44 8 45 Upson 225 856.26 18 21 Spalding 215 311.1 10 36 Early 214 2109.21 20 11 Coweta 213 140.13 4 37 Newton 205 182.46 7 35 Paulding 194 112.44 8 52 Rockdale 194 204.3 6 44 Thomas 191 429.88 19 45 Colquitt 187 411.96 9 11 Terrell 185 2184.95 19 31 Fayette 181 153.98 10 35 Crisp 167 749.25 3 33 Columbia 163 102.75 4 25 Randolph 163 2413.38 19 27 Worth 162 804.29 11 31 Lowndes 158 134.04 4 28 Clarke 156 120.2 13 30 Barrow 155 179.43 4 44 Troup 154 218.71 4 45 Butts 151 599.83 16 16 Floyd 145 145.12 11 36 Coffee 144 334.56 7 42 Walton 132 137.77 4 21 Dooly 131 977.61 9 35 Ware 130 362.59 11 37 Tift 126 308.6 5 35 Whitfield 118 112.73 4 15 Gordon 113 194.66 12 26 Jackson 108 144.58 2 18 Calhoun 103 1630.52 4 7 Decatur 90 341.92 1 10 Wilcox 90 1023.89 9 15 Stephens 87 330.45 1 21 Burke 86 384.93 3 15 Macon 81 623.65 3 28 White 78 245.61 0 19 Gilmer 73 232.36 0 13 Appling 72 387.91 6 12 Turner 69 854.38 8 10 Dawson 66 244.25 1 12 Oconee 65 155.74 0 9 Grady 64 260.8 4 18 Laurens 64 135.32 1 12 Lumpkin 63 186.38 2 12 Harris 61 175.73 2 9 Walker 60 86.19 0 1 Brooks 59 375.15 6 4 Glynn 59 68.57 1 11 Johnson 59 610.7 2 10 Polk 59 135.69 0 11 Hancock 57 695.72 2 9 Greene 56 299.19 2 17 Peach 56 204.57 2 15 Pierce 55 281.4 3 15 Bryan 54 137.98 3 17 Meriwether 54 256.9 0 9 Catoosa 51 74.16 0 5 Oglethorpe 50 328.08 3 11 McDuffie 45 208.36 4 13 Washington 44 216.73 2 5 Bulloch 42 52.85 2 9 Marion 42 506.45 1 8 Putnam 42 191.91 5 8 Lamar 40 206.75 1 4 Pike 40 212.09 2 7 Liberty 37 59.77 0 11 Effingham 36 56.23 1 11 Wilkinson 35 392.42 2 13 Camden 34 63.05 1 6 Miller 33 572.52 0 1 Murray 33 81.97 1 5 Toombs 32 118.59 3 9 Banks 31 155.14 0 7 Fannin 31 117.78 1 4 Pulaski 31 284.59 1 7 Seminole 30 368.55 2 7 Union 30 118.41 1 10 Dodge 29 142.26 1 7 Haralson 29 94.39 1 7 Jones 29 101.43 0 4 Ben Hill 28 168.22 0 2 Telfair 28 178.98 0 5 Elbert 27 142.52 0 2 Morgan 27 141.08 0 3 Pickens 27 80.52 2 8 Bacon 26 227.99 1 3 Talbot 26 422.22 1 13 Clay 25 875.66 3 4 Cook 25 143.37 1 5 Stewart 25 407.9 0 7 Wilkes 25 249.65 0 5 Madison 24 79.53 1 5 Monroe 24 86.56 3 7 Baker 23 738.13 2 8 Brantley 23 119.78 2 1 Jasper 23 161.98 0 3 Emanuel 21 92.66 0 3 Towns 21 174.51 1 7 Bleckley 20 155.79 0 0 Franklin 20 85.73 1 5 Jeff Davis 20 132.03 1 4 Crawford 18 147.2 0 4 Taylor 18 226.19 2 8 Berrien 17 88.19 0 1 Chattooga 16 64.6 2 3 Dade 16 99 1 3 Irwin 16 169.62 1 2 Jenkins 16 186.57 1 4 Schley 16 303.32 1 7 Jefferson 15 97.96 1 3 Screven 15 107.91 1 6 Rabun 14 82.42 0 6 Warren 13 249.52 0 3 Wayne 13 43.37 0 2 Chattahoochee 12 111.64 0 5 Lincoln 12 147.69 0 5 Atkinson 11 132.05 1 4 Charlton 11 83.01 0 3 Hart 11 42.13 0 0 Heard 11 88.92 1 3 Webster 10 392.16 2 5 Clinch 9 135.22 0 2 Lanier 9 86.95 1 4 Tattnall 9 35.42 0 1 Twiggs 8 98.94 0 3 Candler 7 64.59 0 1 McIntosh 6 41.19 0 2 Echols 5 125.98 0 0 Evans 5 46.79 0 0 Long 5 25.11 0 2 Quitman 5 217.96 1 3 Wheeler 5 63.22 0 0 Treutlen 3 43.93 0 0 Montgomery 2 21.68 0 1 Taliaferro 0 0 0 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 174,800; Positive tests: 28,332 (16%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

5,389 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



1,174 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:25 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.

