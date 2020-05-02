UPDATE (Saturday, May 2 at 6:25 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/2/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 28,332 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 6:25 p.m. on Saturday, May 2.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|2925
|266.11
|122
|546
|DeKalb
|2148
|270.82
|52
|415
|Gwinnett
|1932
|198.94
|58
|360
|Cobb
|1749
|221.23
|96
|482
|Hall
|1694
|820.94
|22
|216
|Dougherty
|1534
|1706.25
|124
|314
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1066
|0
|14
|69
|Clayton
|777
|254.89
|33
|138
|Unknown
|652
|0
|39
|Henry
|512
|213.45
|13
|60
|Cherokee
|482
|180.78
|13
|89
|Richmond
|416
|205.7
|16
|120
|Sumter
|385
|1309.57
|28
|99
|Carroll
|383
|318.85
|14
|72
|Habersham
|344
|751.09
|8
|52
|Douglas
|335
|220.53
|11
|98
|Forsyth
|331
|131.09
|10
|45
|Lee
|327
|1091.05
|20
|46
|Bartow
|324
|292.5
|31
|119
|Muscogee
|320
|166.99
|7
|58
|Mitchell
|319
|1446.32
|31
|69
|Bibb
|318
|209
|11
|91
|Houston
|237
|150.92
|14
|74
|Chatham
|230
|78.72
|9
|55
|Baldwin
|229
|515.44
|8
|45
|Upson
|225
|856.26
|18
|21
|Spalding
|215
|311.1
|10
|36
|Early
|214
|2109.21
|20
|11
|Coweta
|213
|140.13
|4
|37
|Newton
|205
|182.46
|7
|35
|Paulding
|194
|112.44
|8
|52
|Rockdale
|194
|204.3
|6
|44
|Thomas
|191
|429.88
|19
|45
|Colquitt
|187
|411.96
|9
|11
|Terrell
|185
|2184.95
|19
|31
|Fayette
|181
|153.98
|10
|35
|Crisp
|167
|749.25
|3
|33
|Columbia
|163
|102.75
|4
|25
|Randolph
|163
|2413.38
|19
|27
|Worth
|162
|804.29
|11
|31
|Lowndes
|158
|134.04
|4
|28
|Clarke
|156
|120.2
|13
|30
|Barrow
|155
|179.43
|4
|44
|Troup
|154
|218.71
|4
|45
|Butts
|151
|599.83
|16
|16
|Floyd
|145
|145.12
|11
|36
|Coffee
|144
|334.56
|7
|42
|Walton
|132
|137.77
|4
|21
|Dooly
|131
|977.61
|9
|35
|Ware
|130
|362.59
|11
|37
|Tift
|126
|308.6
|5
|35
|Whitfield
|118
|112.73
|4
|15
|Gordon
|113
|194.66
|12
|26
|Jackson
|108
|144.58
|2
|18
|Calhoun
|103
|1630.52
|4
|7
|Decatur
|90
|341.92
|1
|10
|Wilcox
|90
|1023.89
|9
|15
|Stephens
|87
|330.45
|1
|21
|Burke
|86
|384.93
|3
|15
|Macon
|81
|623.65
|3
|28
|White
|78
|245.61
|0
|19
|Gilmer
|73
|232.36
|0
|13
|Appling
|72
|387.91
|6
|12
|Turner
|69
|854.38
|8
|10
|Dawson
|66
|244.25
|1
|12
|Oconee
|65
|155.74
|0
|9
|Grady
|64
|260.8
|4
|18
|Laurens
|64
|135.32
|1
|12
|Lumpkin
|63
|186.38
|2
|12
|Harris
|61
|175.73
|2
|9
|Walker
|60
|86.19
|0
|1
|Brooks
|59
|375.15
|6
|4
|Glynn
|59
|68.57
|1
|11
|Johnson
|59
|610.7
|2
|10
|Polk
|59
|135.69
|0
|11
|Hancock
|57
|695.72
|2
|9
|Greene
|56
|299.19
|2
|17
|Peach
|56
|204.57
|2
|15
|Pierce
|55
|281.4
|3
|15
|Bryan
|54
|137.98
|3
|17
|Meriwether
|54
|256.9
|0
|9
|Catoosa
|51
|74.16
|0
|5
|Oglethorpe
|50
|328.08
|3
|11
|McDuffie
|45
|208.36
|4
|13
|Washington
|44
|216.73
|2
|5
|Bulloch
|42
|52.85
|2
|9
|Marion
|42
|506.45
|1
|8
|Putnam
|42
|191.91
|5
|8
|Lamar
|40
|206.75
|1
|4
|Pike
|40
|212.09
|2
|7
|Liberty
|37
|59.77
|0
|11
|Effingham
|36
|56.23
|1
|11
|Wilkinson
|35
|392.42
|2
|13
|Camden
|34
|63.05
|1
|6
|Miller
|33
|572.52
|0
|1
|Murray
|33
|81.97
|1
|5
|Toombs
|32
|118.59
|3
|9
|Banks
|31
|155.14
|0
|7
|Fannin
|31
|117.78
|1
|4
|Pulaski
|31
|284.59
|1
|7
|Seminole
|30
|368.55
|2
|7
|Union
|30
|118.41
|1
|10
|Dodge
|29
|142.26
|1
|7
|Haralson
|29
|94.39
|1
|7
|Jones
|29
|101.43
|0
|4
|Ben Hill
|28
|168.22
|0
|2
|Telfair
|28
|178.98
|0
|5
|Elbert
|27
|142.52
|0
|2
|Morgan
|27
|141.08
|0
|3
|Pickens
|27
|80.52
|2
|8
|Bacon
|26
|227.99
|1
|3
|Talbot
|26
|422.22
|1
|13
|Clay
|25
|875.66
|3
|4
|Cook
|25
|143.37
|1
|5
|Stewart
|25
|407.9
|0
|7
|Wilkes
|25
|249.65
|0
|5
|Madison
|24
|79.53
|1
|5
|Monroe
|24
|86.56
|3
|7
|Baker
|23
|738.13
|2
|8
|Brantley
|23
|119.78
|2
|1
|Jasper
|23
|161.98
|0
|3
|Emanuel
|21
|92.66
|0
|3
|Towns
|21
|174.51
|1
|7
|Bleckley
|20
|155.79
|0
|0
|Franklin
|20
|85.73
|1
|5
|Jeff Davis
|20
|132.03
|1
|4
|Crawford
|18
|147.2
|0
|4
|Taylor
|18
|226.19
|2
|8
|Berrien
|17
|88.19
|0
|1
|Chattooga
|16
|64.6
|2
|3
|Dade
|16
|99
|1
|3
|Irwin
|16
|169.62
|1
|2
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|4
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Jefferson
|15
|97.96
|1
|3
|Screven
|15
|107.91
|1
|6
|Rabun
|14
|82.42
|0
|6
|Warren
|13
|249.52
|0
|3
|Wayne
|13
|43.37
|0
|2
|Chattahoochee
|12
|111.64
|0
|5
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Atkinson
|11
|132.05
|1
|4
|Charlton
|11
|83.01
|0
|3
|Hart
|11
|42.13
|0
|0
|Heard
|11
|88.92
|1
|3
|Webster
|10
|392.16
|2
|5
|Clinch
|9
|135.22
|0
|2
|Lanier
|9
|86.95
|1
|4
|Tattnall
|9
|35.42
|0
|1
|Twiggs
|8
|98.94
|0
|3
|Candler
|7
|64.59
|0
|1
|McIntosh
|6
|41.19
|0
|2
|Echols
|5
|125.98
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Long
|5
|25.11
|0
|2
|Quitman
|5
|217.96
|1
|3
|Wheeler
|5
|63.22
|0
|0
|Treutlen
|3
|43.93
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|21.68
|0
|1
|Taliaferro
|0
|0
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 174,800; Positive tests: 28,332 (16%)
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 5,389 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,174 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:25 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.