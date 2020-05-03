1 dead after shooting at Masseyville Road apartment complex

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead following a shooting at a Macon apartment complex Sunday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 10 o’clock at Retreat at Regan apartments, located at 2800 Masseyville Road.

- Advertisement -

A news release said the Macon-Bibb 911 Center received a call that a female was found shot in front of her apartment.

“The female was transported to the hospital where she later died,” the release said. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.”

The victim’s name cannot be released until the next of kin has been notified.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.