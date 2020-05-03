Atlanta area malls reopen after virus restrictions eased

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta region’s largest malls have started reopening as restrictions enacted in Georgia because of the coronavirus have been eased.

WSB-TV reported the Outlet Shoppes in Woodstock opened for the weekend. But some individual stores in the complex remained closed and few shoppers browsed the retailers.

Lenox Square in Buckhead reopens Monday. The owners are requiring workers to take safety precautions, such as wearing masks.

Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville set up sanitizing stations as it opened its doors, and kept the children’s play area and food court seating closed.

Georgia’s death toll from the virus grew to 1,177 on Sunday.

