DHS report: China hid virus’ severity to hoard supplies

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials believe China covered up the extent of the coronavirus outbreak — and how contagious the disease is — to stock up on medical supplies needed to respond to it.

That’s according to U.S. intelligence documents obtained by The Associated Press.

They say Chinese leaders “intentionally concealed the severity” of the pandemic from the world in early January.

Word of the Department of Homeland Security analysis dated May 1 comes as the Trump administration has intensified its criticism of China.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that China was responsible for the spread of disease and must be held accountable.

