Perry’s Parks and Rec planning eGaming league, first of its kind in Georgia

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Perry’s Parks and Recreation is the first park district in Georgia to attempt to add eGaming to its list of available activities.

“It’s on the radar for recreation departments,” Leisure Services Director Sedrick Swan said. “I think this platform has put it all together and allowed us to make it happen. There’s a lot of recreations interested and looking for a way to do it.”

Swan says there’s a need for more eGaming activities.

“There’s states that have made eGaming an official varsity sport and we noticed that the Olympic administration has said they are working on getting it, so we saw the trend and see the benefits for the park district and thought this is a great time to implement it,” he said.

Swan says anyone can participate. Gamers will need to create a username for the league, and they’ll compete in the most up-to-date sporting games, including Madden and NBA 2K.

People can also compete from the comfort of their own home. Swan says that helps promote social distancing.

“So with this gaming eGaming opportunity, it aligns with our mission, especially during the time of COVID-19 and social distancing,” he said. “We want to give people something fun to do so it’s like the balance of services and safety.”

Swan hopes to grow the eGaming league over time.

“Where we can do our championships in a bigger setting,” he said. “Make it a big event we have with flat screens, some music–making it a great event.”

Swan says they are still ironing out details about how much it will cost to sign up but that it will be cost effective for participants.

City Council takes a full vote on the eGaming league Tuesday night.