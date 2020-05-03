Macon shoplifting suspect arrested after chase, crash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody after the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says he stole from CVS Pharmacy on Forest Hill Road and fled from deputies.

A sheriff’s office news release says 39-year-old Zachary Darrell Sikes of Macon is in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and is charged with theft by shoplifting, aggressive driving and attempting to flee and elude a police officer. His bond is set at $6,100.

Deputies say a CVS employee flagged them down around 8:30 Saturday morning to tell them about the theft and that Sikes had left the area in a U-Haul truck.

Deputies say they spotted the truck near the intersection of Forest Hill Road and Wimbush Road and tried to stop it, but Sikes sped off. The pursuit ended when the driver lost control and ran into a utility pole near the intersection of Ernest Street and Grady Street. Sikes ran from the vehicle before being captured and taken into custody.

Deputies say Sikes stole about $900 worth of cosmetics from CVS. The products were returned.

