UPDATE: Man arrested, charged with murder following Macon apartment shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – UPDATE: A man wanted in connection with a Sunday morning apartment shooting is now in custody.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Randy Singleton Jr. turned himself in Sunday night and was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center after being interviewed.

Singleton is charged with murder and is being held without bond.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb investigators have a person of interest in a homicide that happened Sunday morning.

Investigators are looking for 27-year-old Randy Singleton Jr. in connection to the homicide of 29-year-old Ashley Heberling. Photos of Singleton are attached.

Singleton is described as 5’9 and weighs around 140 pounds.

The incident happened at Retreat at Ragan Park apartments off Masseyville Road around 10 a.m Sunday.

Investigators say Heberling was found shot in front of her apartment. She was transported to the hospital where she later died. The sheriff’s office is investigating the events that led to the shooting.

If anyone has seen Randy Singleton Jr., you are urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-68CRIME.