UPDATE (Sunday, May 3 at 10:25 a.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/3/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 28,602 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 10:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 3.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)



County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations Fulton 2973 270.47 122 548 DeKalb 2180 274.85 52 416 Gwinnett 1970 202.85 58 360 Cobb 1762 222.87 96 482 Hall 1695 821.42 22 216 Dougherty 1534 1706.25 124 314 Non-Georgia Resident 1082 0 14 68 Clayton 786 257.84 33 137 Unknown 681 0 41 Henry 517 215.54 13 60 Cherokee 488 183.03 13 89 Richmond 416 205.7 16 120 Sumter 388 1319.77 28 99 Carroll 384 319.68 14 72 Habersham 343 748.91 8 51 Douglas 340 223.82 11 98 Forsyth 332 131.48 10 46 Lee 328 1094.39 20 46 Bartow 324 292.5 31 119 Muscogee 323 168.56 7 59 Bibb 321 210.98 11 91 Mitchell 319 1446.32 31 69 Houston 237 150.92 14 74 Chatham 233 79.75 9 55 Baldwin 231 519.94 8 46 Upson 228 867.68 19 22 Spalding 220 318.33 10 36 Coweta 219 144.08 4 37 Early 214 2109.21 20 11 Newton 207 184.24 7 35 Rockdale 196 206.4 6 44 Paulding 195 113.02 8 52 Thomas 192 432.13 19 45 Colquitt 188 414.16 10 11 Terrell 185 2184.95 19 31 Fayette 182 154.84 10 35 Crisp 169 758.22 3 33 Columbia 163 102.75 4 25 Randolph 163 2413.38 19 27 Worth 162 804.29 11 31 Barrow 159 184.06 4 44 Lowndes 158 134.04 4 28 Clarke 156 120.2 13 30 Troup 154 218.71 4 45 Butts 151 599.83 16 16 Coffee 145 336.88 7 42 Floyd 145 145.12 11 36 Dooly 132 985.07 9 35 Walton 132 137.77 4 21 Ware 130 362.59 11 37 Tift 127 311.05 5 35 Whitfield 119 113.69 4 15 Gordon 113 194.66 12 26 Jackson 108 144.58 2 18 Calhoun 107 1693.84 4 7 Decatur 90 341.92 1 10 Wilcox 90 1023.89 9 15 Stephens 87 330.45 1 21 Burke 86 384.93 3 15 Macon 81 623.65 3 28 White 78 245.61 0 19 Gilmer 73 232.36 0 13 Appling 72 387.91 5 11 Turner 69 854.38 9 10 Dawson 66 244.25 1 12 Oconee 65 155.74 0 9 Grady 64 260.8 4 18 Laurens 64 135.32 1 12 Lumpkin 63 186.38 2 12 Harris 61 175.73 2 9 Walker 60 86.19 0 1 Brooks 59 375.15 6 4 Glynn 59 68.57 1 11 Hancock 59 720.13 2 9 Johnson 59 610.7 2 10 Polk 59 135.69 0 11 Peach 57 208.22 2 15 Greene 55 293.85 3 17 Bryan 54 137.98 3 17 Meriwether 54 256.9 0 9 Pierce 52 266.05 3 15 Catoosa 51 74.16 0 5 Oglethorpe 50 328.08 3 11 McDuffie 45 208.36 4 13 Washington 44 216.73 2 5 Bulloch 42 52.85 2 9 Marion 42 506.45 1 8 Putnam 41 187.34 5 8 Lamar 40 206.75 1 4 Pike 40 212.09 2 7 Liberty 37 59.77 0 11 Effingham 36 56.23 1 11 Camden 35 64.91 1 6 Wilkinson 35 392.42 2 13 Miller 33 572.52 0 1 Murray 33 81.97 1 5 Pulaski 32 293.77 1 7 Toombs 32 118.59 3 9 Banks 31 155.14 0 7 Elbert 31 163.63 0 2 Fannin 31 117.78 1 4 Union 31 122.36 1 10 Seminole 30 368.55 2 7 Dodge 29 142.26 1 7 Haralson 29 94.39 1 7 Jones 29 101.43 0 4 Ben Hill 28 168.22 0 2 Morgan 28 146.31 0 3 Telfair 28 178.98 0 5 Bacon 27 236.76 1 3 Cook 27 154.84 1 5 Pickens 27 80.52 2 8 Talbot 26 422.22 1 13 Clay 25 875.66 3 4 Madison 25 82.84 1 5 Stewart 25 407.9 0 7 Wilkes 25 249.65 0 5 Jasper 24 169.03 0 3 Monroe 24 86.56 3 7 Baker 23 738.13 2 8 Brantley 23 119.78 2 1 Emanuel 21 92.66 0 3 Franklin 21 90.02 1 5 Bleckley 20 155.79 0 0 Jeff Davis 20 132.03 1 4 Towns 20 166.2 1 7 Crawford 18 147.2 0 4 Taylor 18 226.19 2 8 Berrien 17 88.19 0 1 Chattooga 16 64.6 2 3 Dade 16 99 1 3 Irwin 16 169.62 1 2 Jenkins 16 186.57 1 4 Schley 16 303.32 1 7 Jefferson 15 97.96 1 3 Screven 15 107.91 1 6 Rabun 13 76.53 0 5 Warren 13 249.52 0 3 Wayne 13 43.37 0 2 Charlton 12 90.56 0 3 Chattahoochee 12 111.64 0 5 Heard 12 97.01 1 3 Lincoln 12 147.69 0 5 Atkinson 11 132.05 1 4 Hart 11 42.13 0 0 Webster 10 392.16 2 5 Clinch 9 135.22 0 2 Lanier 9 86.95 1 4 Tattnall 9 35.42 0 1 Quitman 8 348.74 1 3 Twiggs 8 98.94 0 3 Candler 7 64.59 0 1 McIntosh 6 41.19 0 2 Echols 5 125.98 0 0 Evans 5 46.79 0 0 Long 5 25.11 0 2 Wheeler 5 63.22 0 0 Treutlen 3 43.93 0 0 Montgomery 2 21.68 0 1 Taliaferro 1 61.27 0 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 174,800; Positive tests: 28,602 (16%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

5,393 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



1,177 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 10:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.

