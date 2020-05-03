UPDATE (Sunday, May 3 at 7:25 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/3/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 28,671 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7:25 p.m. Sunday, May 3.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|2979
|271.02
|122
|548
|DeKalb
|2183
|275.23
|52
|414
|Gwinnett
|1976
|203.47
|58
|360
|Cobb
|1768
|223.63
|97
|486
|Hall
|1699
|823.36
|23
|216
|Dougherty
|1536
|1708.47
|124
|317
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1058
|0
|14
|67
|Clayton
|793
|260.14
|33
|137
|Unknown
|694
|0
|41
|Henry
|521
|217.2
|13
|60
|Cherokee
|490
|183.78
|13
|90
|Richmond
|417
|206.19
|16
|120
|Sumter
|388
|1319.77
|28
|99
|Carroll
|386
|321.35
|14
|73
|Habersham
|343
|748.91
|8
|51
|Douglas
|341
|224.48
|11
|98
|Forsyth
|332
|131.48
|10
|46
|Lee
|328
|1094.39
|20
|46
|Muscogee
|328
|171.17
|7
|60
|Bartow
|325
|293.4
|31
|119
|Bibb
|323
|212.29
|11
|91
|Mitchell
|319
|1446.32
|31
|69
|Houston
|242
|154.1
|14
|74
|Chatham
|234
|80.09
|9
|55
|Baldwin
|232
|522.19
|8
|47
|Coweta
|230
|151.31
|4
|38
|Upson
|230
|875.29
|20
|23
|Early
|219
|2158.49
|20
|11
|Spalding
|219
|316.89
|10
|36
|Newton
|208
|185.13
|7
|35
|Rockdale
|196
|206.4
|6
|44
|Paulding
|195
|113.02
|8
|52
|Thomas
|192
|432.13
|19
|45
|Colquitt
|188
|414.16
|10
|11
|Terrell
|186
|2196.76
|19
|31
|Fayette
|183
|155.69
|10
|35
|Crisp
|169
|758.22
|3
|33
|Columbia
|164
|103.38
|4
|25
|Randolph
|163
|2413.38
|19
|27
|Worth
|162
|804.29
|11
|31
|Barrow
|159
|184.06
|4
|44
|Lowndes
|158
|134.04
|4
|28
|Clarke
|156
|120.2
|13
|30
|Troup
|154
|218.71
|4
|45
|Butts
|151
|599.83
|16
|16
|Coffee
|146
|339.2
|7
|42
|Floyd
|145
|145.12
|11
|36
|Walton
|133
|138.81
|4
|21
|Dooly
|132
|985.07
|9
|35
|Ware
|130
|362.59
|11
|37
|Tift
|127
|311.05
|5
|35
|Whitfield
|120
|114.64
|4
|15
|Gordon
|113
|194.66
|12
|26
|Jackson
|108
|144.58
|2
|18
|Calhoun
|107
|1693.84
|4
|7
|Decatur
|91
|345.72
|1
|11
|Wilcox
|90
|1023.89
|9
|15
|Stephens
|87
|330.45
|1
|21
|Burke
|86
|384.93
|3
|15
|Macon
|81
|623.65
|3
|28
|White
|78
|245.61
|0
|19
|Gilmer
|73
|232.36
|0
|13
|Appling
|72
|387.91
|5
|11
|Turner
|69
|854.38
|9
|10
|Dawson
|66
|244.25
|1
|12
|Oconee
|65
|155.74
|0
|9
|Grady
|64
|260.8
|4
|18
|Laurens
|64
|135.32
|1
|12
|Lumpkin
|63
|186.38
|2
|12
|Hancock
|61
|744.54
|2
|9
|Harris
|61
|175.73
|2
|9
|Brooks
|60
|381.51
|6
|4
|Glynn
|59
|68.57
|1
|11
|Johnson
|59
|610.7
|2
|10
|Polk
|59
|135.69
|0
|11
|Peach
|55
|200.91
|2
|15
|Bryan
|54
|137.98
|3
|17
|Greene
|54
|288.51
|3
|17
|Meriwether
|54
|256.9
|0
|9
|Pierce
|52
|266.05
|3
|15
|Walker
|51
|73.27
|0
|1
|Oglethorpe
|50
|328.08
|3
|11
|Catoosa
|46
|66.89
|0
|5
|McDuffie
|45
|208.36
|4
|13
|Washington
|44
|216.73
|1
|5
|Bulloch
|42
|52.85
|2
|9
|Marion
|42
|506.45
|1
|8
|Putnam
|41
|187.34
|5
|8
|Lamar
|40
|206.75
|1
|4
|Pike
|40
|212.09
|2
|7
|Liberty
|38
|61.39
|0
|11
|Effingham
|36
|56.23
|1
|11
|Camden
|35
|64.91
|1
|6
|Wilkinson
|35
|392.42
|2
|13
|Toombs
|34
|126.01
|3
|9
|Miller
|33
|572.52
|0
|1
|Murray
|33
|81.97
|1
|5
|Pulaski
|32
|293.77
|1
|7
|Banks
|31
|155.14
|0
|7
|Elbert
|31
|163.63
|0
|2
|Fannin
|31
|117.78
|1
|4
|Seminole
|31
|380.84
|2
|7
|Union
|31
|122.36
|1
|10
|Dodge
|29
|142.26
|1
|7
|Haralson
|29
|94.39
|1
|7
|Jones
|29
|101.43
|0
|4
|Pickens
|29
|86.49
|2
|8
|Ben Hill
|28
|168.22
|0
|2
|Morgan
|28
|146.31
|0
|3
|Telfair
|28
|178.98
|0
|5
|Bacon
|27
|236.76
|1
|3
|Cook
|27
|154.84
|1
|5
|Talbot
|26
|422.22
|1
|13
|Clay
|25
|875.66
|3
|4
|Madison
|25
|82.84
|1
|5
|Stewart
|25
|407.9
|0
|7
|Wilkes
|25
|249.65
|0
|5
|Jasper
|24
|169.03
|0
|3
|Monroe
|24
|86.56
|3
|7
|Baker
|23
|738.13
|2
|8
|Brantley
|23
|119.78
|2
|1
|Jeff Davis
|22
|145.23
|1
|4
|Emanuel
|21
|92.66
|0
|3
|Franklin
|21
|90.02
|1
|5
|Bleckley
|20
|155.79
|0
|0
|Towns
|20
|166.2
|1
|7
|Crawford
|18
|147.2
|0
|4
|Taylor
|18
|226.19
|2
|8
|Berrien
|17
|88.19
|0
|1
|Jenkins
|17
|198.23
|1
|4
|Irwin
|16
|169.62
|1
|2
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Chattooga
|15
|60.57
|2
|3
|Dade
|15
|92.81
|1
|3
|Jefferson
|15
|97.96
|1
|3
|Screven
|15
|107.91
|1
|6
|Heard
|14
|113.18
|1
|4
|Chattahoochee
|13
|120.94
|0
|5
|Rabun
|13
|76.53
|0
|5
|Warren
|13
|249.52
|0
|3
|Wayne
|13
|43.37
|0
|2
|Charlton
|12
|90.56
|0
|3
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Atkinson
|11
|132.05
|1
|4
|Hart
|11
|42.13
|0
|0
|Webster
|10
|392.16
|2
|5
|Clinch
|9
|135.22
|0
|2
|Lanier
|9
|86.95
|1
|4
|Tattnall
|9
|35.42
|0
|1
|Quitman
|8
|348.74
|1
|3
|Twiggs
|8
|98.94
|0
|3
|Candler
|7
|64.59
|0
|1
|McIntosh
|6
|41.19
|0
|2
|Echols
|5
|125.98
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Long
|5
|25.11
|0
|2
|Wheeler
|5
|63.22
|0
|0
|Treutlen
|3
|43.93
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|21.68
|0
|1
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 183,002; Positive tests: 28,671 (16%)
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 5,405 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,179 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 7:25 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.