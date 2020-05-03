UPDATE (Sunday, May 3 at 7:25 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/3/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 28,671 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7:25 p.m. Sunday, May 3.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)



County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations Fulton 2979 271.02 122 548 DeKalb 2183 275.23 52 414 Gwinnett 1976 203.47 58 360 Cobb 1768 223.63 97 486 Hall 1699 823.36 23 216 Dougherty 1536 1708.47 124 317 Non-Georgia Resident 1058 0 14 67 Clayton 793 260.14 33 137 Unknown 694 0 41 Henry 521 217.2 13 60 Cherokee 490 183.78 13 90 Richmond 417 206.19 16 120 Sumter 388 1319.77 28 99 Carroll 386 321.35 14 73 Habersham 343 748.91 8 51 Douglas 341 224.48 11 98 Forsyth 332 131.48 10 46 Lee 328 1094.39 20 46 Muscogee 328 171.17 7 60 Bartow 325 293.4 31 119 Bibb 323 212.29 11 91 Mitchell 319 1446.32 31 69 Houston 242 154.1 14 74 Chatham 234 80.09 9 55 Baldwin 232 522.19 8 47 Coweta 230 151.31 4 38 Upson 230 875.29 20 23 Early 219 2158.49 20 11 Spalding 219 316.89 10 36 Newton 208 185.13 7 35 Rockdale 196 206.4 6 44 Paulding 195 113.02 8 52 Thomas 192 432.13 19 45 Colquitt 188 414.16 10 11 Terrell 186 2196.76 19 31 Fayette 183 155.69 10 35 Crisp 169 758.22 3 33 Columbia 164 103.38 4 25 Randolph 163 2413.38 19 27 Worth 162 804.29 11 31 Barrow 159 184.06 4 44 Lowndes 158 134.04 4 28 Clarke 156 120.2 13 30 Troup 154 218.71 4 45 Butts 151 599.83 16 16 Coffee 146 339.2 7 42 Floyd 145 145.12 11 36 Walton 133 138.81 4 21 Dooly 132 985.07 9 35 Ware 130 362.59 11 37 Tift 127 311.05 5 35 Whitfield 120 114.64 4 15 Gordon 113 194.66 12 26 Jackson 108 144.58 2 18 Calhoun 107 1693.84 4 7 Decatur 91 345.72 1 11 Wilcox 90 1023.89 9 15 Stephens 87 330.45 1 21 Burke 86 384.93 3 15 Macon 81 623.65 3 28 White 78 245.61 0 19 Gilmer 73 232.36 0 13 Appling 72 387.91 5 11 Turner 69 854.38 9 10 Dawson 66 244.25 1 12 Oconee 65 155.74 0 9 Grady 64 260.8 4 18 Laurens 64 135.32 1 12 Lumpkin 63 186.38 2 12 Hancock 61 744.54 2 9 Harris 61 175.73 2 9 Brooks 60 381.51 6 4 Glynn 59 68.57 1 11 Johnson 59 610.7 2 10 Polk 59 135.69 0 11 Peach 55 200.91 2 15 Bryan 54 137.98 3 17 Greene 54 288.51 3 17 Meriwether 54 256.9 0 9 Pierce 52 266.05 3 15 Walker 51 73.27 0 1 Oglethorpe 50 328.08 3 11 Catoosa 46 66.89 0 5 McDuffie 45 208.36 4 13 Washington 44 216.73 1 5 Bulloch 42 52.85 2 9 Marion 42 506.45 1 8 Putnam 41 187.34 5 8 Lamar 40 206.75 1 4 Pike 40 212.09 2 7 Liberty 38 61.39 0 11 Effingham 36 56.23 1 11 Camden 35 64.91 1 6 Wilkinson 35 392.42 2 13 Toombs 34 126.01 3 9 Miller 33 572.52 0 1 Murray 33 81.97 1 5 Pulaski 32 293.77 1 7 Banks 31 155.14 0 7 Elbert 31 163.63 0 2 Fannin 31 117.78 1 4 Seminole 31 380.84 2 7 Union 31 122.36 1 10 Dodge 29 142.26 1 7 Haralson 29 94.39 1 7 Jones 29 101.43 0 4 Pickens 29 86.49 2 8 Ben Hill 28 168.22 0 2 Morgan 28 146.31 0 3 Telfair 28 178.98 0 5 Bacon 27 236.76 1 3 Cook 27 154.84 1 5 Talbot 26 422.22 1 13 Clay 25 875.66 3 4 Madison 25 82.84 1 5 Stewart 25 407.9 0 7 Wilkes 25 249.65 0 5 Jasper 24 169.03 0 3 Monroe 24 86.56 3 7 Baker 23 738.13 2 8 Brantley 23 119.78 2 1 Jeff Davis 22 145.23 1 4 Emanuel 21 92.66 0 3 Franklin 21 90.02 1 5 Bleckley 20 155.79 0 0 Towns 20 166.2 1 7 Crawford 18 147.2 0 4 Taylor 18 226.19 2 8 Berrien 17 88.19 0 1 Jenkins 17 198.23 1 4 Irwin 16 169.62 1 2 Schley 16 303.32 1 7 Chattooga 15 60.57 2 3 Dade 15 92.81 1 3 Jefferson 15 97.96 1 3 Screven 15 107.91 1 6 Heard 14 113.18 1 4 Chattahoochee 13 120.94 0 5 Rabun 13 76.53 0 5 Warren 13 249.52 0 3 Wayne 13 43.37 0 2 Charlton 12 90.56 0 3 Lincoln 12 147.69 0 5 Atkinson 11 132.05 1 4 Hart 11 42.13 0 0 Webster 10 392.16 2 5 Clinch 9 135.22 0 2 Lanier 9 86.95 1 4 Tattnall 9 35.42 0 1 Quitman 8 348.74 1 3 Twiggs 8 98.94 0 3 Candler 7 64.59 0 1 McIntosh 6 41.19 0 2 Echols 5 125.98 0 0 Evans 5 46.79 0 0 Long 5 25.11 0 2 Wheeler 5 63.22 0 0 Treutlen 3 43.93 0 0 Montgomery 2 21.68 0 1 Taliaferro 1 61.27 0 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 183,002; Positive tests: 28,671 (16%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

5,405 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



1,179 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 7:25 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.

