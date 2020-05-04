Alzheimer’s support groups go virtual through Georgia

GEORGIA, (41NBC/WMGT) —The Alzheimer’s Association will now offer its in-person support groups online as well as free virtual education programs.

Each support group will be lead by experienced support group facilitators via conference lines.

The online support groups are statewide and can to be accessed by caregivers, individuals living with Alzheimer’s, and others dealing with the disease.

The association is also continuing to offer free virtual education programs in May.

Each program is approximately one hour and will allow viewers to ask questions

“For the people that have the disease, they still need that interaction to help with their cognitive function,” said Mott Smith Program and Services Director, Central Georgia Alzheimer’s Association. “They still need to be interactive with people, they still need to be doing activities for the brain, they still need to be doing activities, that why we have the early-stage programs that are very important and since it’s virtual it doesn’t matter what city you live in.”

To register for a support group or education program, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900 or go online to alz.org/crf.