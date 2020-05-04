Another hot day on the way for Middle Georgia

Mother Nature cranked up the heat the past few days in Middle Georgia and we are going to continue that trend Tuesday as well.

Highs tomorrow will top out around 90 degrees with full sunshine through the day. By tomorrow afternoon/evening, a cold front will approach the area and bring a small chance of showers and storms.

Storms are not expected to be strong, but we could see a few spots of heavy rain.



Behind the cold front will be a nice cool down as well as a breezy day on Wednesday. Highs will make it to the mid 70’s under full sunshine on Wednesday with more cool days on Thursday.

High pressure will continue to keep Middle Georgia dry until our next system approaches on Friday.



Friday afternoon/evening another cold front is on the way that will bring our best chance of rain for the week. This is not only notable for the rain chance but also a big temperature change.

What is likely the last big cold snap of the spring will push in behind the rain and will keep highs in the low 70’s on Saturday and drop lows into the lower 40’s on Sunday morning.