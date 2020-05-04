Bibb Rec Center, church help feed kids during May

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – During the month of May, the Macon-Bibb Rec Department will help a church distribute free meals to kids.
Abundant Word of Grace received a disaster relief funding grant to help feed the community.
The church partnered with the rec department to reach more children. Kids can receive a breakfast and lunch.
Ernstein Glover says these types of programs are helping during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We don’t really know how long this is going to last. That’s why it’s good [to have] this program because it’s hard. It’s hard for these itty bitty children,” she said.
Meals are offered Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Distribution locations:
- Frank Johnson Recreation Center (2227 Mercer University Drive)
- Bloomfield-Gilead Park (1931 Rocky Creek Road)
- Memorial Park (2465 Second Street)
- Rosa Jackson Recreation Center (1211 Maynard Street)
- South Bibb Recreation Center (7035 Houston Road)
- Freedom Park, (3301 Roff Avenue)
- Theron Ussery Park (815 North Macon Park Drive).