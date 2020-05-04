Macon Community Church of God offers up to 2,000 COVID-19 tests

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Community Empowerment Center in Bloomfield community, in cooperation with the Macon Community Church of God, plans to offer up to 2,000 COVID-19 tests and antibody tests on Tuesday. This is according to a news release from the Community Church of God.

Testing takes place on Tuesday at Community Church of God from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to all. However, organizers ask that people pre-register online.

Also, a number of churches in Macon plan to expand testing on Saturday, but they need healthcare workers to administer the tests. Organizers are asking qualified individuals to email their resumes to admin@maconcommunity.church.