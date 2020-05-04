Top Georgia Democrats running for US Senate spar in debate

ATLANTA (AP) – Two of the top Georgia Democrats vying to take on Republican Sen. David Perdue in November took hard swipes at each other during a virtual debate Sunday evening.

Criticism of the state government’s coronavirus response otherwise took center stage. Former Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson and former congressional candidate Jon Ossoff sparred over name recognition and polling numbers.

- Advertisement -

Also running in the June 9th Democratic primary are 2018 candidate for lieutenant governor Sarah Riggs Amico, former ACLU of Georgia head Maya Dillard Smith, Air Force veteran James Knox and Marckeith DeJesus.

The debate was held by online video conference with candidates joining from their homes because of the virus.