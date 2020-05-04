Emergency funds available for Milledgeville businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

The Milledgeville Downtown Development Authority and Milledgeville Main Street are providing emergency funding grants up to $500 per a business

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Downtown Milledgeville businesses can apply for emergency funds to help pay utility bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Milledgeville Downtown Development Authority and Milledgeville Main Street are providing emergency funding grants up to $500 per a business to provide assistance in paying utility bill(s).

- Advertisement -

According to a news release the program is “intended to provide quick and immediate assistance to the downtown Milledgeville business community during a time of national economic emergency.”

In order to receive the grant, you must have a Milledgeville business license for a minimum of 12 months. And the business must be located in the Downtown Development Authority District.

The grant application and all necessary attachments are to be electronically submitted to cschulte@milledgevillega.us.

For more information and an application visit the Main Street website or the Main Street Facebook page.