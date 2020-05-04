Experts encourage virtual play dates for children during pandemic

GEORGIA, (41NBC/WMGT) — During the pandemic, social distancing measures are put in place to keep the coronavirus from spreading. Although necessary, experts they may be causing a widespread of mental health effects among younger adults and children.

Licensed counselor D. Renee Smith says that while school is out, parents should keep an eye out for certain behaviors.

- Advertisement -

According to Smith, behaviors like isolation, irritability — and in younger children crying spells, temper tantrums, even anxiety — can all become an issue.

Parent Vineda Jordan says she tries to make life at home for her family as normal as possible by remaining active.

“We play basketball, badminton and we ride bikes,” explained Jordan.

Smith suggests parents allow their children outside to play while maintaining social distancing and talk to them about the virus and mental health.

“Absolutely, we do it for ourselves, it’s definitely needed for the kids,” shared the expert.

Smith says virtual play dates allow kids to connect and talk to one another something they may not have had since the beginning of the pandemic.