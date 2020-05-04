Hot and mostly dry start to week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Above average temperatures for this time of year continue over the next couple of days before a big cool down moves in.

TODAY.

High pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico continues to send warmer air our way. At the same time, a cold front is going to slowly move south into the state, but rain chances will be hard to come by here in Middle Georgia. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s under a sunny sky before falling into the lower 60’s overnight.

TOMORROW.

Our last “hot” day of the week for this time of year comes tomorrow. A cold front approaching from the west will make it here late in the evening and into the overnight hours. Rain chances will be isolated at best as the front moves through.

EXTENDED.

A cooling trend begins on Wednesday as highs are forecast to make it into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. By the end of the week another cold front moves through bringing scattered rain and thunderstorm chances late in the day on Friday and into early Saturday morning.

