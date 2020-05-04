Navicent, first responders cheer healthcare workers during shift change

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Honoring nurses and other healthcare workers for National Nurses Week, is different from previous years.

At the Medical Center, Navicent Health, there’s usually an annual gala. Due to COVID-19 though, the hospital had to find other ways to celebrate.

Nurses, staff, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, and Macon-Bibb Fire Department lined up outside of the hospital during a shift change to cheer on the nurses, and thank them for all they have done during the pandemic.

“In cooperation of local law enforcement, EMS and our team members so we can show them we certainly do appreciate each and every one of them and everything they do everyday, but especially now during the challenging time of COVID,” Director of Patient Services, Kenan Hodges said.

Hodges says if you see a medical professional, a simple “thank you,” means a lot.

Thank you, healthcare workers for all that you do.