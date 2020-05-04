JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities arrested a man in Twiggs County after he tried to steal multiple vehicles in an attempt to escape law enforcement officers.

Deputies say the incident happened on April 25 around 3 a.m.

Georgia State Patrol troopers tried stopping a vehicle speeding East on I-16 near exit 6 in Bibb County. A short pursuit happened before the driver, Gabriel Zechariah Lanier, exited the vehicle and ran into a wooded area on I-16. Authorities say he was carrying a gun.

Twiggs County Sheriff’s deputies aided in the search for Lanier. Deputies saw him walking on Sgoda Road at I-16 near the Marathon store.

Authorities say when deputies approached Lanier, he ran into a wooded area behind the Marathon store on I-16. Lanier stole a work truck and crashed it into a fence before it got stuck in the mud.

Then, deputies say Lanier went to another residence where he took a golf cart. He ran the golf cart into a ditch and abandoned it.

Deputies say Lanier attempted to take several other vehicles as he tried to leave the area.

Authorities later discovered that the Lanier stole a bicycle and left it at the Marathon store on Sgoda Road.

Authorities located Lanier in a wooded area on Marion Road in Twiggs County. Troopers searched him and found illegal narcotics, currency, and magazines for several guns.

Lanier’s charges

Twiggs County deputies charged Lanier with the following: