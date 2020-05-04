U-Create Macon holding bike drive

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) As part of National Bike Month, U Create Macon is making a difference for kids lives with outdoor activities and youth development opportunities.

With the impact of COVID-19 causing school closures nationwide, Charise Stephens, Executive Director of the group says now is the time to educate people on bicycles.

This year, U Create Macon is holding a month-long bike drive and encourages people to donate bicycles for kids to ride.

“We have modified our goals, but our goal is to still get more kids on bikes, we have more smiles by the mile, Stephens said.

Click here to donate or for more information.