UPDATE (Monday, May 4 at 11:25 a.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/4/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 29,103 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 11:25 a.m. on Monday, May 4.
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3039
|276.48
|125
|551
|DeKalb
|2243
|282.8
|57
|416
|Gwinnett
|2034
|209.44
|60
|364
|Cobb
|1810
|228.94
|98
|487
|Hall
|1712
|829.66
|23
|216
|Dougherty
|1545
|1718.48
|125
|316
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1071
|0
|15
|69
|Clayton
|801
|262.76
|32
|139
|Unknown
|702
|1
|42
|Henry
|528
|220.12
|13
|62
|Cherokee
|499
|187.16
|13
|90
|Richmond
|419
|207.18
|16
|120
|Sumter
|389
|1323.17
|28
|99
|Carroll
|388
|323.01
|15
|73
|Habersham
|347
|757.64
|9
|51
|Douglas
|342
|225.14
|11
|99
|Muscogee
|336
|175.34
|7
|65
|Forsyth
|335
|132.67
|10
|46
|Bartow
|329
|297.01
|31
|119
|Bibb
|329
|216.23
|12
|92
|Lee
|328
|1094.39
|20
|46
|Mitchell
|318
|1441.78
|30
|68
|Houston
|247
|157.29
|14
|77
|Upson
|243
|924.76
|20
|23
|Chatham
|241
|82.48
|9
|58
|Baldwin
|236
|531.2
|8
|48
|Coweta
|234
|153.95
|4
|38
|Spalding
|222
|321.23
|11
|36
|Early
|221
|2178.2
|23
|13
|Newton
|215
|191.36
|8
|36
|Paulding
|206
|119.39
|9
|53
|Rockdale
|196
|206.4
|6
|45
|Colquitt
|191
|420.77
|10
|11
|Thomas
|189
|425.38
|18
|44
|Fayette
|188
|159.94
|10
|35
|Terrell
|188
|2220.39
|21
|32
|Crisp
|170
|762.71
|4
|34
|Worth
|166
|824.15
|11
|32
|Columbia
|165
|104.01
|4
|26
|Randolph
|164
|2428.19
|19
|27
|Barrow
|163
|188.69
|4
|44
|Clarke
|159
|122.52
|13
|30
|Lowndes
|157
|133.19
|4
|28
|Troup
|155
|220.13
|4
|45
|Butts
|151
|599.83
|16
|16
|Floyd
|149
|149.13
|11
|37
|Coffee
|146
|339.2
|7
|42
|Walton
|133
|138.81
|4
|21
|Dooly
|132
|985.07
|10
|35
|Tift
|132
|323.29
|5
|37
|Ware
|132
|368.17
|11
|37
|Whitfield
|120
|114.64
|5
|15
|Gordon
|114
|196.39
|12
|26
|Calhoun
|107
|1693.84
|4
|7
|Jackson
|107
|143.24
|2
|18
|Decatur
|93
|353.32
|1
|11
|Wilcox
|90
|1023.89
|9
|15
|Stephens
|87
|330.45
|1
|21
|Burke
|86
|384.93
|3
|15
|Macon
|80
|615.95
|3
|28
|White
|78
|245.61
|0
|19
|Gilmer
|73
|232.36
|0
|13
|Appling
|72
|387.91
|5
|11
|Turner
|69
|854.38
|9
|10
|Dawson
|66
|244.25
|1
|12
|Laurens
|66
|139.55
|1
|12
|Oconee
|65
|155.74
|0
|9
|Grady
|63
|256.72
|3
|17
|Hancock
|63
|768.95
|2
|9
|Lumpkin
|63
|186.38
|2
|12
|Brooks
|60
|381.51
|7
|4
|Harris
|60
|172.85
|2
|9
|Polk
|60
|137.99
|0
|11
|Walker
|60
|86.19
|0
|1
|Johnson
|59
|610.7
|2
|10
|Glynn
|58
|67.41
|1
|11
|Greene
|56
|299.19
|3
|17
|Peach
|56
|204.57
|2
|15
|Bryan
|54
|137.98
|3
|17
|Meriwether
|54
|256.9
|0
|9
|Catoosa
|51
|74.16
|0
|5
|Pierce
|51
|260.94
|3
|15
|Oglethorpe
|50
|328.08
|3
|11
|McDuffie
|46
|212.99
|4
|14
|Washington
|44
|216.73
|1
|5
|Bulloch
|42
|52.85
|2
|9
|Putnam
|42
|191.91
|5
|8
|Lamar
|40
|206.75
|1
|4
|Pike
|40
|212.09
|2
|7
|Marion
|39
|470.28
|1
|8
|Liberty
|38
|61.39
|0
|11
|Effingham
|37
|57.79
|1
|11
|Wilkinson
|36
|403.63
|2
|13
|Camden
|35
|64.91
|1
|6
|Toombs
|34
|126.01
|3
|9
|Murray
|33
|81.97
|1
|5
|Pulaski
|33
|302.95
|1
|7
|Elbert
|31
|163.63
|0
|2
|Fannin
|31
|117.78
|1
|4
|Miller
|31
|537.82
|0
|1
|Seminole
|31
|380.84
|2
|7
|Union
|31
|122.36
|1
|10
|Banks
|30
|150.14
|0
|7
|Dodge
|30
|147.17
|1
|7
|Ben Hill
|29
|174.23
|0
|2
|Haralson
|29
|94.39
|1
|7
|Jones
|29
|101.43
|0
|4
|Morgan
|29
|151.53
|0
|3
|Pickens
|29
|86.49
|2
|8
|Telfair
|29
|185.37
|0
|5
|Cook
|28
|160.58
|1
|5
|Bacon
|27
|236.76
|1
|3
|Clay
|25
|875.66
|3
|4
|Jasper
|25
|176.07
|0
|3
|Madison
|25
|82.84
|1
|5
|Monroe
|25
|90.16
|3
|7
|Stewart
|25
|407.9
|0
|7
|Talbot
|25
|405.98
|1
|12
|Wilkes
|25
|249.65
|0
|5
|Baker
|24
|770.22
|2
|8
|Brantley
|22
|114.57
|2
|1
|Jeff Davis
|22
|145.23
|1
|4
|Emanuel
|21
|92.66
|0
|3
|Franklin
|21
|90.02
|1
|5
|Bleckley
|20
|155.79
|0
|0
|Towns
|20
|166.2
|1
|7
|Crawford
|18
|147.2
|0
|4
|Irwin
|18
|190.82
|1
|2
|Taylor
|18
|226.19
|2
|8
|Berrien
|17
|88.19
|0
|1
|Jenkins
|17
|198.23
|1
|4
|Dade
|16
|99
|1
|3
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Chattooga
|15
|60.57
|2
|3
|Jefferson
|15
|97.96
|1
|3
|Screven
|15
|107.91
|1
|6
|Chattahoochee
|13
|120.94
|0
|5
|Heard
|13
|105.09
|1
|4
|Rabun
|13
|76.53
|0
|5
|Warren
|13
|249.52
|0
|3
|Wayne
|13
|43.37
|0
|2
|Charlton
|12
|90.56
|0
|3
|Hart
|12
|45.96
|0
|0
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Atkinson
|11
|132.05
|1
|4
|Lanier
|10
|96.61
|1
|4
|Webster
|10
|392.16
|2
|5
|Clinch
|9
|135.22
|0
|2
|Tattnall
|9
|35.42
|0
|1
|Twiggs
|8
|98.94
|0
|3
|Candler
|7
|64.59
|0
|1
|Quitman
|7
|305.14
|1
|3
|McIntosh
|6
|41.19
|0
|2
|Echols
|5
|125.98
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Long
|5
|25.11
|0
|2
|Wheeler
|5
|63.22
|0
|0
|Treutlen
|3
|43.93
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|21.68
|0
|1
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 183,002; Positive tests: 29,103 (16%)
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 5,444 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,204 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 11:25 a.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020. The DPH page updates every hour. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.