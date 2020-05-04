UPDATE (Monday, May 4 at 11:25 a.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/4/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 29,103 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 11:25 a.m. on Monday, May 4.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)



County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations Fulton 3039 276.48 125 551 DeKalb 2243 282.8 57 416 Gwinnett 2034 209.44 60 364 Cobb 1810 228.94 98 487 Hall 1712 829.66 23 216 Dougherty 1545 1718.48 125 316 Non-Georgia Resident 1071 0 15 69 Clayton 801 262.76 32 139 Unknown 702 1 42 Henry 528 220.12 13 62 Cherokee 499 187.16 13 90 Richmond 419 207.18 16 120 Sumter 389 1323.17 28 99 Carroll 388 323.01 15 73 Habersham 347 757.64 9 51 Douglas 342 225.14 11 99 Muscogee 336 175.34 7 65 Forsyth 335 132.67 10 46 Bartow 329 297.01 31 119 Bibb 329 216.23 12 92 Lee 328 1094.39 20 46 Mitchell 318 1441.78 30 68 Houston 247 157.29 14 77 Upson 243 924.76 20 23 Chatham 241 82.48 9 58 Baldwin 236 531.2 8 48 Coweta 234 153.95 4 38 Spalding 222 321.23 11 36 Early 221 2178.2 23 13 Newton 215 191.36 8 36 Paulding 206 119.39 9 53 Rockdale 196 206.4 6 45 Colquitt 191 420.77 10 11 Thomas 189 425.38 18 44 Fayette 188 159.94 10 35 Terrell 188 2220.39 21 32 Crisp 170 762.71 4 34 Worth 166 824.15 11 32 Columbia 165 104.01 4 26 Randolph 164 2428.19 19 27 Barrow 163 188.69 4 44 Clarke 159 122.52 13 30 Lowndes 157 133.19 4 28 Troup 155 220.13 4 45 Butts 151 599.83 16 16 Floyd 149 149.13 11 37 Coffee 146 339.2 7 42 Walton 133 138.81 4 21 Dooly 132 985.07 10 35 Tift 132 323.29 5 37 Ware 132 368.17 11 37 Whitfield 120 114.64 5 15 Gordon 114 196.39 12 26 Calhoun 107 1693.84 4 7 Jackson 107 143.24 2 18 Decatur 93 353.32 1 11 Wilcox 90 1023.89 9 15 Stephens 87 330.45 1 21 Burke 86 384.93 3 15 Macon 80 615.95 3 28 White 78 245.61 0 19 Gilmer 73 232.36 0 13 Appling 72 387.91 5 11 Turner 69 854.38 9 10 Dawson 66 244.25 1 12 Laurens 66 139.55 1 12 Oconee 65 155.74 0 9 Grady 63 256.72 3 17 Hancock 63 768.95 2 9 Lumpkin 63 186.38 2 12 Brooks 60 381.51 7 4 Harris 60 172.85 2 9 Polk 60 137.99 0 11 Walker 60 86.19 0 1 Johnson 59 610.7 2 10 Glynn 58 67.41 1 11 Greene 56 299.19 3 17 Peach 56 204.57 2 15 Bryan 54 137.98 3 17 Meriwether 54 256.9 0 9 Catoosa 51 74.16 0 5 Pierce 51 260.94 3 15 Oglethorpe 50 328.08 3 11 McDuffie 46 212.99 4 14 Washington 44 216.73 1 5 Bulloch 42 52.85 2 9 Putnam 42 191.91 5 8 Lamar 40 206.75 1 4 Pike 40 212.09 2 7 Marion 39 470.28 1 8 Liberty 38 61.39 0 11 Effingham 37 57.79 1 11 Wilkinson 36 403.63 2 13 Camden 35 64.91 1 6 Toombs 34 126.01 3 9 Murray 33 81.97 1 5 Pulaski 33 302.95 1 7 Elbert 31 163.63 0 2 Fannin 31 117.78 1 4 Miller 31 537.82 0 1 Seminole 31 380.84 2 7 Union 31 122.36 1 10 Banks 30 150.14 0 7 Dodge 30 147.17 1 7 Ben Hill 29 174.23 0 2 Haralson 29 94.39 1 7 Jones 29 101.43 0 4 Morgan 29 151.53 0 3 Pickens 29 86.49 2 8 Telfair 29 185.37 0 5 Cook 28 160.58 1 5 Bacon 27 236.76 1 3 Clay 25 875.66 3 4 Jasper 25 176.07 0 3 Madison 25 82.84 1 5 Monroe 25 90.16 3 7 Stewart 25 407.9 0 7 Talbot 25 405.98 1 12 Wilkes 25 249.65 0 5 Baker 24 770.22 2 8 Brantley 22 114.57 2 1 Jeff Davis 22 145.23 1 4 Emanuel 21 92.66 0 3 Franklin 21 90.02 1 5 Bleckley 20 155.79 0 0 Towns 20 166.2 1 7 Crawford 18 147.2 0 4 Irwin 18 190.82 1 2 Taylor 18 226.19 2 8 Berrien 17 88.19 0 1 Jenkins 17 198.23 1 4 Dade 16 99 1 3 Schley 16 303.32 1 7 Chattooga 15 60.57 2 3 Jefferson 15 97.96 1 3 Screven 15 107.91 1 6 Chattahoochee 13 120.94 0 5 Heard 13 105.09 1 4 Rabun 13 76.53 0 5 Warren 13 249.52 0 3 Wayne 13 43.37 0 2 Charlton 12 90.56 0 3 Hart 12 45.96 0 0 Lincoln 12 147.69 0 5 Atkinson 11 132.05 1 4 Lanier 10 96.61 1 4 Webster 10 392.16 2 5 Clinch 9 135.22 0 2 Tattnall 9 35.42 0 1 Twiggs 8 98.94 0 3 Candler 7 64.59 0 1 Quitman 7 305.14 1 3 McIntosh 6 41.19 0 2 Echols 5 125.98 0 0 Evans 5 46.79 0 0 Long 5 25.11 0 2 Wheeler 5 63.22 0 0 Treutlen 3 43.93 0 0 Montgomery 2 21.68 0 1 Taliaferro 1 61.27 0 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

- Advertisement -

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 183,002; Positive tests: 29,103 (16%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

5,444 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



1,204 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 11:25 a.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020. The DPH page updates every hour. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.

