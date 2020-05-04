UPDATE (Monday, May 4 at 6:25 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/4/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 29,437 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 6:25 p.m. on Monday, May 4.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3064
|278.75
|129
|557
|DeKalb
|2254
|284.18
|56
|425
|Gwinnett
|2056
|211.71
|65
|376
|Cobb
|1840
|232.74
|100
|495
|Hall
|1776
|860.68
|23
|222
|Dougherty
|1543
|1716.26
|125
|316
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1084
|0
|18
|69
|Clayton
|804
|263.75
|32
|139
|Unknown
|703
|3
|48
|Henry
|520
|216.79
|13
|65
|Cherokee
|509
|190.91
|13
|91
|Richmond
|422
|208.66
|15
|120
|Sumter
|391
|1329.98
|29
|100
|Carroll
|382
|318.02
|15
|73
|Habersham
|355
|775.11
|9
|54
|Bibb
|347
|228.06
|12
|99
|Douglas
|343
|225.8
|11
|100
|Bartow
|341
|307.84
|31
|121
|Forsyth
|341
|135.05
|10
|45
|Muscogee
|337
|175.86
|7
|65
|Lee
|329
|1097.73
|20
|46
|Mitchell
|325
|1473.52
|33
|70
|Houston
|261
|166.2
|14
|78
|Chatham
|246
|84.2
|10
|59
|Coweta
|242
|159.21
|4
|38
|Upson
|240
|913.35
|21
|24
|Baldwin
|238
|535.7
|9
|50
|Early
|221
|2178.2
|24
|13
|Spalding
|219
|316.89
|11
|37
|Newton
|215
|191.36
|8
|36
|Paulding
|207
|119.97
|9
|53
|Rockdale
|199
|209.56
|6
|46
|Thomas
|196
|441.13
|20
|45
|Colquitt
|192
|422.97
|9
|12
|Terrell
|189
|2232.2
|21
|33
|Fayette
|187
|159.09
|10
|35
|Crisp
|171
|767.19
|4
|34
|Columbia
|168
|105.91
|4
|28
|Barrow
|167
|193.33
|4
|44
|Worth
|167
|829.11
|11
|32
|Randolph
|164
|2428.19
|19
|27
|Lowndes
|162
|137.43
|4
|28
|Clarke
|161
|124.06
|13
|30
|Troup
|159
|225.81
|5
|44
|Butts
|152
|603.8
|17
|16
|Floyd
|150
|150.13
|11
|39
|Coffee
|146
|339.2
|7
|42
|Walton
|136
|141.94
|4
|21
|Dooly
|133
|992.54
|12
|35
|Ware
|133
|370.96
|12
|37
|Tift
|132
|323.29
|5
|37
|Whitfield
|126
|120.38
|6
|16
|Gordon
|116
|199.83
|13
|28
|Jackson
|111
|148.59
|2
|18
|Calhoun
|107
|1693.84
|4
|7
|Decatur
|94
|357.12
|1
|11
|Wilcox
|90
|1023.89
|10
|15
|Stephens
|88
|334.24
|1
|21
|Burke
|87
|389.4
|3
|16
|Macon
|81
|623.65
|3
|29
|White
|79
|248.76
|0
|19
|Gilmer
|77
|245.09
|0
|13
|Appling
|74
|398.69
|7
|14
|Turner
|69
|854.38
|10
|11
|Dawson
|67
|247.96
|1
|12
|Laurens
|67
|141.66
|1
|13
|Lumpkin
|67
|198.21
|2
|14
|Oconee
|65
|155.74
|0
|9
|Hancock
|64
|781.15
|2
|9
|Grady
|63
|256.72
|3
|17
|Johnson
|63
|652.11
|2
|10
|Brooks
|61
|387.87
|7
|5
|Walker
|61
|87.63
|0
|1
|Polk
|60
|137.99
|0
|11
|Glynn
|59
|68.57
|1
|11
|Harris
|59
|169.97
|2
|9
|Peach
|59
|215.53
|2
|15
|Greene
|57
|304.54
|5
|17
|Meriwether
|56
|266.41
|1
|9
|Bryan
|55
|140.53
|4
|17
|Pierce
|53
|271.17
|3
|15
|Catoosa
|51
|74.16
|0
|5
|Oglethorpe
|50
|328.08
|3
|11
|McDuffie
|47
|217.62
|4
|14
|Putnam
|46
|210.19
|5
|8
|Bulloch
|43
|54.11
|2
|9
|Washington
|43
|211.8
|1
|4
|Pike
|40
|212.09
|2
|7
|Lamar
|39
|201.58
|1
|4
|Marion
|39
|470.28
|1
|8
|Liberty
|37
|59.77
|0
|11
|Effingham
|36
|56.23
|1
|11
|Wilkinson
|36
|403.63
|2
|14
|Murray
|34
|84.45
|1
|5
|Toombs
|34
|126.01
|3
|9
|Camden
|33
|61.2
|1
|6
|Pulaski
|33
|302.95
|1
|7
|Fannin
|32
|121.58
|1
|4
|Miller
|32
|555.17
|0
|1
|Elbert
|31
|163.63
|0
|2
|Seminole
|31
|380.84
|2
|7
|Union
|31
|122.36
|1
|10
|Dodge
|30
|147.17
|1
|7
|Banks
|29
|145.13
|0
|7
|Ben Hill
|29
|174.23
|0
|2
|Haralson
|29
|94.39
|1
|7
|Jones
|29
|101.43
|0
|4
|Morgan
|29
|151.53
|0
|3
|Pickens
|29
|86.49
|2
|8
|Bacon
|28
|245.53
|1
|3
|Cook
|28
|160.58
|1
|5
|Telfair
|28
|178.98
|0
|5
|Baker
|26
|834.4
|2
|8
|Madison
|26
|86.16
|1
|5
|Clay
|25
|875.66
|3
|4
|Jasper
|25
|176.07
|0
|4
|Monroe
|25
|90.16
|3
|7
|Stewart
|25
|407.9
|0
|7
|Talbot
|25
|405.98
|1
|12
|Wilkes
|25
|249.65
|0
|5
|Brantley
|22
|114.57
|2
|1
|Emanuel
|22
|97.07
|0
|3
|Franklin
|22
|94.3
|1
|5
|Jeff Davis
|22
|145.23
|1
|4
|Bleckley
|20
|155.79
|0
|0
|Towns
|19
|157.89
|1
|7
|Crawford
|18
|147.2
|0
|4
|Irwin
|18
|190.82
|1
|2
|Taylor
|18
|226.19
|2
|8
|Berrien
|17
|88.19
|0
|1
|Jenkins
|17
|198.23
|1
|4
|Dade
|16
|99
|1
|3
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Chattooga
|15
|60.57
|2
|3
|Jefferson
|15
|97.96
|1
|3
|Screven
|15
|107.91
|1
|6
|Chattahoochee
|13
|120.94
|0
|5
|Heard
|13
|105.09
|1
|4
|Rabun
|13
|76.53
|1
|5
|Warren
|13
|249.52
|0
|3
|Wayne
|13
|43.37
|0
|2
|Charlton
|12
|90.56
|0
|3
|Hart
|12
|45.96
|0
|0
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Atkinson
|11
|132.05
|1
|4
|Lanier
|10
|96.61
|1
|4
|Webster
|10
|392.16
|2
|5
|Clinch
|9
|135.22
|0
|2
|Tattnall
|9
|35.42
|0
|1
|Twiggs
|8
|98.94
|0
|3
|Candler
|7
|64.59
|0
|1
|McIntosh
|6
|41.19
|0
|2
|Quitman
|6
|261.55
|1
|3
|Echols
|5
|125.98
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Long
|5
|25.11
|0
|2
|Wheeler
|5
|63.22
|0
|0
|Treutlen
|3
|43.93
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|21.68
|0
|1
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
- Advertisement -
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 183,012; Positive tests: 29,437 (16%)
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 5,537 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,243 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 6:25 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020. The DPH page updates every hour. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.