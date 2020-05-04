UPDATE (Monday, May 4 at 6:25 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/4/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 29,437 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 6:25 p.m. on Monday, May 4.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)



County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations Fulton 3064 278.75 129 557 DeKalb 2254 284.18 56 425 Gwinnett 2056 211.71 65 376 Cobb 1840 232.74 100 495 Hall 1776 860.68 23 222 Dougherty 1543 1716.26 125 316 Non-Georgia Resident 1084 0 18 69 Clayton 804 263.75 32 139 Unknown 703 3 48 Henry 520 216.79 13 65 Cherokee 509 190.91 13 91 Richmond 422 208.66 15 120 Sumter 391 1329.98 29 100 Carroll 382 318.02 15 73 Habersham 355 775.11 9 54 Bibb 347 228.06 12 99 Douglas 343 225.8 11 100 Bartow 341 307.84 31 121 Forsyth 341 135.05 10 45 Muscogee 337 175.86 7 65 Lee 329 1097.73 20 46 Mitchell 325 1473.52 33 70 Houston 261 166.2 14 78 Chatham 246 84.2 10 59 Coweta 242 159.21 4 38 Upson 240 913.35 21 24 Baldwin 238 535.7 9 50 Early 221 2178.2 24 13 Spalding 219 316.89 11 37 Newton 215 191.36 8 36 Paulding 207 119.97 9 53 Rockdale 199 209.56 6 46 Thomas 196 441.13 20 45 Colquitt 192 422.97 9 12 Terrell 189 2232.2 21 33 Fayette 187 159.09 10 35 Crisp 171 767.19 4 34 Columbia 168 105.91 4 28 Barrow 167 193.33 4 44 Worth 167 829.11 11 32 Randolph 164 2428.19 19 27 Lowndes 162 137.43 4 28 Clarke 161 124.06 13 30 Troup 159 225.81 5 44 Butts 152 603.8 17 16 Floyd 150 150.13 11 39 Coffee 146 339.2 7 42 Walton 136 141.94 4 21 Dooly 133 992.54 12 35 Ware 133 370.96 12 37 Tift 132 323.29 5 37 Whitfield 126 120.38 6 16 Gordon 116 199.83 13 28 Jackson 111 148.59 2 18 Calhoun 107 1693.84 4 7 Decatur 94 357.12 1 11 Wilcox 90 1023.89 10 15 Stephens 88 334.24 1 21 Burke 87 389.4 3 16 Macon 81 623.65 3 29 White 79 248.76 0 19 Gilmer 77 245.09 0 13 Appling 74 398.69 7 14 Turner 69 854.38 10 11 Dawson 67 247.96 1 12 Laurens 67 141.66 1 13 Lumpkin 67 198.21 2 14 Oconee 65 155.74 0 9 Hancock 64 781.15 2 9 Grady 63 256.72 3 17 Johnson 63 652.11 2 10 Brooks 61 387.87 7 5 Walker 61 87.63 0 1 Polk 60 137.99 0 11 Glynn 59 68.57 1 11 Harris 59 169.97 2 9 Peach 59 215.53 2 15 Greene 57 304.54 5 17 Meriwether 56 266.41 1 9 Bryan 55 140.53 4 17 Pierce 53 271.17 3 15 Catoosa 51 74.16 0 5 Oglethorpe 50 328.08 3 11 McDuffie 47 217.62 4 14 Putnam 46 210.19 5 8 Bulloch 43 54.11 2 9 Washington 43 211.8 1 4 Pike 40 212.09 2 7 Lamar 39 201.58 1 4 Marion 39 470.28 1 8 Liberty 37 59.77 0 11 Effingham 36 56.23 1 11 Wilkinson 36 403.63 2 14 Murray 34 84.45 1 5 Toombs 34 126.01 3 9 Camden 33 61.2 1 6 Pulaski 33 302.95 1 7 Fannin 32 121.58 1 4 Miller 32 555.17 0 1 Elbert 31 163.63 0 2 Seminole 31 380.84 2 7 Union 31 122.36 1 10 Dodge 30 147.17 1 7 Banks 29 145.13 0 7 Ben Hill 29 174.23 0 2 Haralson 29 94.39 1 7 Jones 29 101.43 0 4 Morgan 29 151.53 0 3 Pickens 29 86.49 2 8 Bacon 28 245.53 1 3 Cook 28 160.58 1 5 Telfair 28 178.98 0 5 Baker 26 834.4 2 8 Madison 26 86.16 1 5 Clay 25 875.66 3 4 Jasper 25 176.07 0 4 Monroe 25 90.16 3 7 Stewart 25 407.9 0 7 Talbot 25 405.98 1 12 Wilkes 25 249.65 0 5 Brantley 22 114.57 2 1 Emanuel 22 97.07 0 3 Franklin 22 94.3 1 5 Jeff Davis 22 145.23 1 4 Bleckley 20 155.79 0 0 Towns 19 157.89 1 7 Crawford 18 147.2 0 4 Irwin 18 190.82 1 2 Taylor 18 226.19 2 8 Berrien 17 88.19 0 1 Jenkins 17 198.23 1 4 Dade 16 99 1 3 Schley 16 303.32 1 7 Chattooga 15 60.57 2 3 Jefferson 15 97.96 1 3 Screven 15 107.91 1 6 Chattahoochee 13 120.94 0 5 Heard 13 105.09 1 4 Rabun 13 76.53 1 5 Warren 13 249.52 0 3 Wayne 13 43.37 0 2 Charlton 12 90.56 0 3 Hart 12 45.96 0 0 Lincoln 12 147.69 0 5 Atkinson 11 132.05 1 4 Lanier 10 96.61 1 4 Webster 10 392.16 2 5 Clinch 9 135.22 0 2 Tattnall 9 35.42 0 1 Twiggs 8 98.94 0 3 Candler 7 64.59 0 1 McIntosh 6 41.19 0 2 Quitman 6 261.55 1 3 Echols 5 125.98 0 0 Evans 5 46.79 0 0 Long 5 25.11 0 2 Wheeler 5 63.22 0 0 Treutlen 3 43.93 0 0 Montgomery 2 21.68 0 1 Taliaferro 1 61.27 0 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 183,012; Positive tests: 29,437 (16%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

5,537 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



1,243 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 6:25 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020. The DPH page updates every hour. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.

