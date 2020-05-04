Visit Macon to host virtual events for NTTW

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Visit Macon is celebrating “Spirit of Travel” during National Travel & Tourism Week from May 3 – 9.

The annual event celebrates the travel and hospitality industry, as well as the impact tourism has on residents, and businesses.

This year, Visit Macon will celebrate several virtual events that include a tourist virtual experience.

National Travel & Tourism Week Events

Ingleside Village Pizza: Making a Pizza w/Tina Dickson

Make a Kazoo w/Visit Macon

Cookie Making w/Felicia’s Cake Factory

Make Piedmont Brewery’s Beer Cheese Mac & Cheese

Hand Lettering art class with Mama Hawk Draws

“Life’s a Peach in Macon, Georgia” Coloring Project (the completed coloring sheets will be displayed at Navicient Health, Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside Hospital to honor healthcare professionals)

“We celebrate the spirit of Travel and Tourism week and salute the 3,800 hospitality workers in Macon-Bibb. Tourism generates over $10 million annually in local taxes saving residents $500 a year. While we celebrate NTTW virtually in 2020, we look forward to welcoming back our visitors in future,” said Gary Wheat, the president & CEO of Visit Macon.

The events will be featured on the Visit Macon NTTW Facebook event page.