Celebrating National Nurses Week non-traditionally due to COVID

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Now more than ever, nurses and other healthcare workers deserve to be celebrated — and this week is National Nurses’ Week.

What usually serves as a week of barbecues and a gala at the Medical Center Navicent Health now uses other events to follow social-distancing guidelines.

- Advertisement -

Monday night during a shift change, Navicent staff, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, and Fire Department greeted nurses during a shift change.

Tuesday afternoon, Robins Air Force Base flew an F-15 Eagle over hospitals to show their appreciation.

“Knowing people are taking a pause in their regular function and work to take a moment to say we are here for you as you are here for us — that’s an incredible feeling,” Navicent President and CEO Ninfa Saunders said.

She says nurses are having fun with the non-traditional celebrations.

“One it’s different, two it’s authentic and number three it’s very inclusive of all of them,” Saunders said.

She adds the community has rallied around healthcare workers.

“It has never been publicly put out there in such a way that the community at large and the country has single handily recognized healthcare workers as they’ve never been,” Saunders said.

Kegan Hodges says we need to keep celebrating healthcare workers even after this week.

“The signs, the masks, all the things being done, keep doing those things but know as long as COVID is here, they are here too. So just don’t forget them,” Hodges said.