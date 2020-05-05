Kemp warns of growing outbreak stressing northeast Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says a growing coronavirus outbreak is stressing resources in northeast Georgia.

The state Department of Public health reports that nearly 30,000 Georgians have had coronavirus infections confirmed by a test. At least 1,280 people have died.

- Advertisement -

The city of Gainesville is quickly becoming one of the state’s most affected areas.

Gainesville is located about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta and is synonymous with Georgia’s large poultry industry.

Kemp said Tuesday that the Gainesville area is “being stressed pretty hard.”

Related Article: Zoo Atlanta closing through end of March

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Kemp made the remarks while touring a temporary medical pod in southwest Georgia, one of the state’s earliest and worst hot spots.

All contents © Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.