Man shot during filming of music video in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in the hospital after being shot during the filming of a music video Tuesday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 10 o’clock on Pansy Avenue near its intersection with Montpelier Avenue.

- Advertisement -

A news release from the sheriff’s office says several people were filming a music video on Pansy Avenue when a white vehicle, possibly a 4-door Honda, turned onto Pansy Avenue from Montpelier Avenue. Someone inside the vehicle fired shots toward the group filming the video.

25-year-old Andrew Graham of Warner Robins was shot. He was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health by ambulance and is listed in stable condition.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.