Restaurant Report Card: What Dublin restaurants are open?

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia’s Department of Public Health has halted most food service inspections in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, so we’re taking a different approach to Restaurant Report Card for the time being. We will spotlight restaurants that are still open and tell you their location, hours and offerings until a normal inspection schedule resumes.
If you’d like your Middle Georgia restaurant included, send the name of the business, address, phone number, hours of operation, offerings and website/Facebook page to news@41nbc.com or to Tucker Sargent at tsargent@41nbc.com. You can also send Tucker a Facebook message.
All hours and offerings are subject to change due to the pandemic. Call or visit each restaurant’s website/social media page for the latest updates.
We continue this week with Dublin restaurants:
Brian’s Giant Subs
Address: 1632 Veterans Blvd #A, Dublin, GA 31021
Phone: (478) 272-6880
Hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Offering: Takeout
Facebook: @briansgiantsubs
Company Supply
Address: 107 W Jackson St, Dublin, Georgia 31021
Phone: (478) 353-1655
Hours: Monday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Offering: Takeout & Delivery (with $30 minimum purchase)
Website: companysupplyga.com
Facebook: @CompanySupply
Deano’s Italian Grill
Address: 112 West Jackson Street, Dublin, Georgia 31021
Phone: (478) 275-1117
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Offering: Dine-in, Takeout & Delivery
Website: deanositalian.com
Facebook: @deanositaliandublin
Holy Smokes BBQ
Address: 1100 Hillcrest Parkway Suite B9, Dublin, Georgia 31021
Phone: (478) 272-7427
Hours: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Offering: Drive-thru and takeout; Delivery via ChowNow and DoorDash
Website: dublinbbq.com
Facebook: @holysmokesbbqfoodtruck
La Joya Mexican Restaurant
Address: 1501 Rice Ave, Ste A, Dublin, Georgia 31021
Phone: (478) 296-9901
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 2 :30 p.m.; 4:30-7 p.m..
Friday 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; 4:30-8 p.m.
Offering: Takeout
Facebook: @LaJoyaMexicanRestaurant
Landmark Cafe and Market
Address: 200 S Jefferson St, Dublin, Georgia 31021
Phone: (478) 277-0160
Hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Offering: Curbside pickup and takeout
Facebook: @LandmarkCafeDublinGA
Little Tokyo Steakhouse and Sushi of Dublin
Address: 1100 Hillcrest Pkwy, Dublin, GA 31021
Phone: (478) 296-9228
Hours: Wednesday-Monday 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ; 5-8:45 p.m.
Offering: Takeout
Facebook: Little Tokyo Steakhouse of Dublin
Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub
Address: 2111 Veterans Blvd, Dublin, Georgia 31021
Phone: (478) 304-1594
Hours: Sunday-Wednesday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Offering: Dine-in and takeout
Facebook: @PBCDUBLINGA
Salsa’s Mexican Restaurant
Address: 108 Mall Rd, Dublin, Georgia 31021
Phone: (478) 275-7450
Hours: Monday-Sunday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Offering: Takeout
Website: salsas-dublin.com
Facebook: Salsa’s Mexican Restaurant of Dublin
Williamson’s Bakery
Address: 1634 Veterans Boulevard, Dublin, Georgia 31021
Phone: (478) 272-3344
Hours: Thursday-Saturday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.; normal hours resume Saturday, May 18
Offering: Takeout (pre-ordering encouraged)
Website: williamsonsbakery.com
Facebook: @williamsonsbakerydublinga
