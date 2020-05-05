Restaurant Report Card: What Dublin restaurants are open?

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia’s Department of Public Health has halted most food service inspections in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, so we’re taking a different approach to Restaurant Report Card for the time being. We will spotlight restaurants that are still open and tell you their location, hours and offerings until a normal inspection schedule resumes.

If you’d like your Middle Georgia restaurant included, send the name of the business, address, phone number, hours of operation, offerings and website/Facebook page to news@41nbc.com or to Tucker Sargent at tsargent@41nbc.com. You can also send Tucker a Facebook message.



All hours and offerings are subject to change due to the pandemic. Call or visit each restaurant’s website/social media page for the latest updates.

We continue this week with Dublin restaurants:

Brian’s Giant Subs

Address: 1632 Veterans Blvd #A, Dublin, GA 31021

Phone: (478) 272-6880

Hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Offering: Takeout

Facebook: @briansgiantsubs

Company Supply

Address: 107 W Jackson St, Dublin, Georgia 31021

Phone: (478) 353-1655

Hours: Monday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Offering: Takeout & Delivery (with $30 minimum purchase)

Website: companysupplyga.com

Facebook: @CompanySupply

Deano’s Italian Grill

Address: 112 West Jackson Street, Dublin, Georgia 31021

Phone: (478) 275-1117

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Offering: Dine-in, Takeout & Delivery

Website: deanositalian.com

Facebook: @deanositaliandublin

Holy Smokes BBQ

Address: 1100 Hillcrest Parkway Suite B9, Dublin, Georgia 31021

Phone: (478) 272-7427

Hours: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Offering: Drive-thru and takeout; Delivery via ChowNow and DoorDash

Website: dublinbbq.com

Facebook: @holysmokesbbqfoodtruck

La Joya Mexican Restaurant

Address: 1501 Rice Ave, Ste A, Dublin, Georgia 31021

Phone: (478) 296-9901

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 2 :30 p.m.; 4:30-7 p.m..

Friday 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; 4:30-8 p.m.

Offering: Takeout

Facebook: @LaJoyaMexicanRestaurant

Landmark Cafe and Market

Address: 200 S Jefferson St, Dublin, Georgia 31021

Phone: (478) 277-0160

Hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Offering: Curbside pickup and takeout

Facebook: @LandmarkCafeDublinGA

Little Tokyo Steakhouse and Sushi of Dublin

Address: 1100 Hillcrest Pkwy, Dublin, GA 31021

Phone: (478) 296-9228

Hours: Wednesday-Monday 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ; 5-8:45 p.m.

Offering: Takeout

Facebook: Little Tokyo Steakhouse of Dublin

Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub

Address: 2111 Veterans Blvd, Dublin, Georgia 31021

Phone: (478) 304-1594

Hours: Sunday-Wednesday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Offering: Dine-in and takeout

Facebook: @PBCDUBLINGA

Salsa’s Mexican Restaurant

Address: 108 Mall Rd, Dublin, Georgia 31021

Phone: (478) 275-7450

Hours: Monday-Sunday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Offering: Takeout

Website: salsas-dublin.com

Facebook: Salsa’s Mexican Restaurant of Dublin

Williamson’s Bakery

Address: 1634 Veterans Boulevard, Dublin, Georgia 31021

Phone: (478) 272-3344

Hours: Thursday-Saturday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.; normal hours resume Saturday, May 18

Offering: Takeout (pre-ordering encouraged)

Website: williamsonsbakery.com

Facebook: @williamsonsbakerydublinga

