Signing Day for Houston County seniors entering education field

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It is Georgia Future Educators Signing Day, and the Houston County Career Academy (HCCA) is participating by honoring graduating seniors in the Teaching as a Profession (TAAP) program.

Similar to athletic signing events, students are recognized for their commitment to a college to pursue a degree in the field of education.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, recognition was conducted virtually through a special video prepared by HCCA TAAP teacher, Erin Morton. The video shows each students’ accomplishments and career choices.

Students who have successfully completed the TAAP classes and passed the end-of-pathway assessment will be presented a certificate and a medal. These students will also earn three college credits.

The following seniors completed the required course work, completed an internship and passed the end-of-pathway assessment:

Perry High – Jahnyiah Davis, Shayna Gordon, Tionna Kendrick, Jaylah Jones

Veterans High – Aaliyah Daniels, Shaniyah Franklin, Kira Wallace, Raychel Witmer

Warner Robins High – Christina Dokey, Che’Yona Gordon and Aneesa Nelson

The following seniors participated in the program and completed the required course work:

Houston County High – Grace Slane, Rinko Nagura

Perry High – Shadyn Noles, Heather Taylor, Ty Taylor

Veterans High – Madison Bailey, Logan Cook and Kayla Lavender

