Sunny, hot day ahead before cooler air moves in

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – One more day of “summer-like” weather before cooler air marches in for Wednesday.

TODAY.

Under a mostly sunny sky this afternoon, temperatures are forecast to make it back into the upper 80’s with a few areas touching the 90’s again. A cold front will move into the state this evening and will bring a few showers to Middle Georgia overnight. Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under a partly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

We dry things out tomorrow afternoon and cool off as well. High temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 70’s under a sunny sky before falling into the middle 40’s overnight. It will be breezy day as well with wind gusts expected to reach 30 mph during the afternoon.

EXTENDED.

Dry, sunny, and cooler weather hangs around on Thursday before a cold front moves in on Friday. This front will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to the area by the afternoon with the rain moving out by Saturday morning. High temperatures will still be running below average for this time of year.

