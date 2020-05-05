Tri-Cities football standout to walk-on at Mercer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer’s football team has a new commit. Tri-Cities star wide receiver Ronnie Faison, is coming to Mercer as a preferred walk-on.

Ronnie is a five-sport athlete. In 2019, he helped lead the Bulldogs to their first-ever state title in Region 5-AAAAAA, as the team went on to a Final Four appearance.

- Advertisement -

He had 20 catches for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. He racked up over 150 punt returning yards and more then 250 kick returning yards.

Ronnie was named Region Offensive Honorable Mention, and more importantly, he won the highest GPA award on the football team.

Here’s Ronnie on why he chose Mercer over his other offers:

“To me, it’s more about outside of football. Football wise, I love Mercer, but it’s the school itself. You know, I want to go somewhere I feel like I’m 100 percent supported and like everybody has my back. As far as academic wise, I feel like Mercer was a top choice to go to in this situation.”

Ronnie also talked about what makes him different from the rest:

“What makes me different is I feel like, I’m an athlete. I can do whatever they need me to do. In terms of receiving, whether it’s throwing it deep and me going to get it, or me catching a short pass and getting some yards, you know what I’m saying? I can contribute to that, the return game. Whatever they need me to do, I just feel like, as an athlete I can do it all.”