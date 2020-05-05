UPDATE (Tuesday, May 5 at 11:25 a.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
41NBC Web Producer
-
0
Confirmed cases by county as of 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/5/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 29,560 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)

County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 200,814; Positive tests: 29,560 (15%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 5,574 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 1,258 across the state

 

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The DPH page updates every hour. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.

