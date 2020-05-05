UPDATE (Tuesday, May 5 at 11:25 a.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/5/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 29,560 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County*
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3069
|279.21
|129
|558
|DeKalb
|2259
|284.81
|58
|425
|Gwinnett
|2068
|212.94
|69
|385
|Cobb
|1856
|234.76
|101
|499
|Hall
|1793
|868.92
|23
|224
|Dougherty
|1544
|1717.37
|126
|315
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1066
|0
|18
|68
|Clayton
|804
|263.75
|32
|139
|Unknown
|712
|3
|49
|Henry
|527
|219.71
|14
|66
|Cherokee
|509
|190.91
|14
|91
|Richmond
|425
|210.15
|15
|120
|Sumter
|390
|1326.58
|29
|102
|Carroll
|383
|318.85
|15
|73
|Habersham
|356
|777.29
|9
|54
|Douglas
|351
|231.06
|11
|100
|Bibb
|349
|229.38
|12
|103
|Bartow
|345
|311.45
|31
|121
|Forsyth
|344
|136.23
|10
|45
|Muscogee
|334
|174.3
|8
|64
|Lee
|330
|1101.06
|20
|46
|Mitchell
|329
|1491.66
|33
|71
|Houston
|263
|167.47
|14
|78
|Chatham
|257
|87.96
|10
|66
|Coweta
|243
|159.87
|4
|38
|Baldwin
|241
|542.45
|9
|50
|Upson
|241
|917.15
|21
|24
|Early
|221
|2178.2
|24
|13
|Spalding
|218
|315.44
|11
|37
|Newton
|215
|191.36
|8
|36
|Paulding
|208
|120.55
|9
|53
|Rockdale
|199
|209.56
|6
|47
|Thomas
|199
|447.89
|20
|45
|Colquitt
|192
|422.97
|9
|12
|Terrell
|189
|2232.2
|21
|33
|Fayette
|185
|157.39
|10
|35
|Barrow
|169
|195.64
|5
|45
|Crisp
|169
|758.22
|4
|35
|Worth
|169
|839.04
|11
|32
|Columbia
|168
|105.91
|4
|28
|Randolph
|163
|2413.38
|19
|27
|Lowndes
|162
|137.43
|4
|28
|Clarke
|161
|124.06
|13
|31
|Troup
|160
|227.23
|5
|44
|Butts
|152
|603.8
|17
|16
|Floyd
|150
|150.13
|11
|39
|Coffee
|149
|346.17
|7
|43
|Walton
|136
|141.94
|5
|21
|Ware
|135
|376.54
|12
|37
|Dooly
|133
|992.54
|12
|35
|Tift
|133
|325.74
|5
|37
|Whitfield
|128
|122.29
|6
|16
|Gordon
|116
|199.83
|13
|29
|Jackson
|110
|147.26
|2
|19
|Calhoun
|107
|1693.84
|4
|7
|Decatur
|95
|360.91
|1
|11
|Wilcox
|90
|1023.89
|10
|15
|Stephens
|89
|338.04
|1
|21
|Burke
|88
|393.88
|3
|16
|Macon
|81
|623.65
|3
|29
|White
|80
|251.91
|1
|19
|Gilmer
|78
|248.27
|0
|13
|Appling
|74
|398.69
|7
|14
|Turner
|69
|854.38
|10
|11
|Lumpkin
|68
|201.17
|2
|14
|Dawson
|67
|247.96
|1
|12
|Laurens
|67
|141.66
|1
|13
|Hancock
|65
|793.36
|2
|9
|Oconee
|65
|155.74
|0
|9
|Grady
|63
|256.72
|3
|17
|Johnson
|63
|652.11
|2
|10
|Brooks
|61
|387.87
|7
|5
|Walker
|61
|87.63
|0
|1
|Polk
|60
|137.99
|0
|11
|Harris
|59
|169.97
|2
|9
|Peach
|59
|215.53
|2
|15
|Glynn
|58
|67.41
|1
|10
|Greene
|57
|304.54
|5
|17
|Bryan
|56
|143.09
|4
|17
|Meriwether
|56
|266.41
|1
|9
|Pierce
|53
|271.17
|3
|15
|Catoosa
|51
|74.16
|0
|5
|Oglethorpe
|50
|328.08
|3
|11
|McDuffie
|47
|217.62
|4
|14
|Putnam
|47
|214.76
|5
|9
|Bulloch
|43
|54.11
|2
|9
|Washington
|43
|211.8
|1
|4
|Pike
|40
|212.09
|2
|7
|Lamar
|39
|201.58
|1
|4
|Effingham
|37
|57.79
|1
|11
|Liberty
|37
|59.77
|0
|11
|Marion
|37
|446.16
|1
|8
|Wilkinson
|36
|403.63
|2
|14
|Murray
|34
|84.45
|1
|5
|Toombs
|34
|126.01
|3
|9
|Camden
|33
|61.2
|1
|6
|Pulaski
|33
|302.95
|1
|7
|Fannin
|32
|121.58
|1
|4
|Miller
|32
|555.17
|0
|1
|Union
|32
|126.31
|1
|10
|Elbert
|31
|163.63
|0
|2
|Seminole
|31
|380.84
|2
|7
|Dodge
|30
|147.17
|1
|7
|Banks
|29
|145.13
|0
|7
|Ben Hill
|29
|174.23
|0
|2
|Haralson
|29
|94.39
|1
|7
|Jones
|29
|101.43
|0
|4
|Monroe
|29
|104.59
|4
|7
|Morgan
|29
|151.53
|0
|3
|Pickens
|29
|86.49
|2
|8
|Bacon
|28
|245.53
|1
|3
|Cook
|28
|160.58
|1
|5
|Telfair
|28
|178.98
|0
|5
|Baker
|26
|834.4
|2
|8
|Madison
|26
|86.16
|1
|5
|Clay
|25
|875.66
|3
|4
|Jasper
|25
|176.07
|0
|4
|Stewart
|25
|407.9
|0
|7
|Talbot
|25
|405.98
|1
|12
|Wilkes
|25
|249.65
|0
|5
|Franklin
|23
|98.59
|1
|5
|Brantley
|22
|114.57
|2
|1
|Emanuel
|22
|97.07
|0
|3
|Jeff Davis
|22
|145.23
|1
|4
|Bleckley
|21
|163.58
|0
|0
|Towns
|20
|166.2
|1
|7
|Crawford
|18
|147.2
|0
|4
|Irwin
|18
|190.82
|1
|2
|Taylor
|18
|226.19
|2
|8
|Berrien
|17
|88.19
|0
|1
|Jenkins
|17
|198.23
|1
|4
|Dade
|16
|99
|1
|3
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Screven
|16
|115.11
|1
|7
|Chattooga
|15
|60.57
|2
|3
|Jefferson
|15
|97.96
|1
|3
|Charlton
|13
|98.11
|0
|3
|Chattahoochee
|13
|120.94
|0
|5
|Heard
|13
|105.09
|1
|4
|Rabun
|13
|76.53
|1
|5
|Warren
|13
|249.52
|0
|3
|Wayne
|13
|43.37
|0
|2
|Atkinson
|12
|144.06
|1
|4
|Hart
|12
|45.96
|0
|0
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Lanier
|10
|96.61
|1
|4
|Webster
|10
|392.16
|2
|5
|Clinch
|9
|135.22
|0
|2
|Tattnall
|9
|35.42
|0
|1
|Twiggs
|8
|98.94
|0
|3
|Candler
|7
|64.59
|0
|1
|McIntosh
|6
|41.19
|0
|2
|Quitman
|6
|261.55
|1
|3
|Echols
|5
|125.98
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Long
|5
|25.11
|0
|2
|Wheeler
|5
|63.22
|0
|0
|Treutlen
|3
|43.93
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|21.68
|0
|1
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 200,814; Positive tests: 29,560 (15%)
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 5,574 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,258 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The DPH page updates every hour. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.