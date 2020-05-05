UPDATE (Tuesday, May 5 at 11:25 a.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/5/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 29,560 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)



County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations Fulton 3069 279.21 129 558 DeKalb 2259 284.81 58 425 Gwinnett 2068 212.94 69 385 Cobb 1856 234.76 101 499 Hall 1793 868.92 23 224 Dougherty 1544 1717.37 126 315 Non-Georgia Resident 1066 0 18 68 Clayton 804 263.75 32 139 Unknown 712 3 49 Henry 527 219.71 14 66 Cherokee 509 190.91 14 91 Richmond 425 210.15 15 120 Sumter 390 1326.58 29 102 Carroll 383 318.85 15 73 Habersham 356 777.29 9 54 Douglas 351 231.06 11 100 Bibb 349 229.38 12 103 Bartow 345 311.45 31 121 Forsyth 344 136.23 10 45 Muscogee 334 174.3 8 64 Lee 330 1101.06 20 46 Mitchell 329 1491.66 33 71 Houston 263 167.47 14 78 Chatham 257 87.96 10 66 Coweta 243 159.87 4 38 Baldwin 241 542.45 9 50 Upson 241 917.15 21 24 Early 221 2178.2 24 13 Spalding 218 315.44 11 37 Newton 215 191.36 8 36 Paulding 208 120.55 9 53 Rockdale 199 209.56 6 47 Thomas 199 447.89 20 45 Colquitt 192 422.97 9 12 Terrell 189 2232.2 21 33 Fayette 185 157.39 10 35 Barrow 169 195.64 5 45 Crisp 169 758.22 4 35 Worth 169 839.04 11 32 Columbia 168 105.91 4 28 Randolph 163 2413.38 19 27 Lowndes 162 137.43 4 28 Clarke 161 124.06 13 31 Troup 160 227.23 5 44 Butts 152 603.8 17 16 Floyd 150 150.13 11 39 Coffee 149 346.17 7 43 Walton 136 141.94 5 21 Ware 135 376.54 12 37 Dooly 133 992.54 12 35 Tift 133 325.74 5 37 Whitfield 128 122.29 6 16 Gordon 116 199.83 13 29 Jackson 110 147.26 2 19 Calhoun 107 1693.84 4 7 Decatur 95 360.91 1 11 Wilcox 90 1023.89 10 15 Stephens 89 338.04 1 21 Burke 88 393.88 3 16 Macon 81 623.65 3 29 White 80 251.91 1 19 Gilmer 78 248.27 0 13 Appling 74 398.69 7 14 Turner 69 854.38 10 11 Lumpkin 68 201.17 2 14 Dawson 67 247.96 1 12 Laurens 67 141.66 1 13 Hancock 65 793.36 2 9 Oconee 65 155.74 0 9 Grady 63 256.72 3 17 Johnson 63 652.11 2 10 Brooks 61 387.87 7 5 Walker 61 87.63 0 1 Polk 60 137.99 0 11 Harris 59 169.97 2 9 Peach 59 215.53 2 15 Glynn 58 67.41 1 10 Greene 57 304.54 5 17 Bryan 56 143.09 4 17 Meriwether 56 266.41 1 9 Pierce 53 271.17 3 15 Catoosa 51 74.16 0 5 Oglethorpe 50 328.08 3 11 McDuffie 47 217.62 4 14 Putnam 47 214.76 5 9 Bulloch 43 54.11 2 9 Washington 43 211.8 1 4 Pike 40 212.09 2 7 Lamar 39 201.58 1 4 Effingham 37 57.79 1 11 Liberty 37 59.77 0 11 Marion 37 446.16 1 8 Wilkinson 36 403.63 2 14 Murray 34 84.45 1 5 Toombs 34 126.01 3 9 Camden 33 61.2 1 6 Pulaski 33 302.95 1 7 Fannin 32 121.58 1 4 Miller 32 555.17 0 1 Union 32 126.31 1 10 Elbert 31 163.63 0 2 Seminole 31 380.84 2 7 Dodge 30 147.17 1 7 Banks 29 145.13 0 7 Ben Hill 29 174.23 0 2 Haralson 29 94.39 1 7 Jones 29 101.43 0 4 Monroe 29 104.59 4 7 Morgan 29 151.53 0 3 Pickens 29 86.49 2 8 Bacon 28 245.53 1 3 Cook 28 160.58 1 5 Telfair 28 178.98 0 5 Baker 26 834.4 2 8 Madison 26 86.16 1 5 Clay 25 875.66 3 4 Jasper 25 176.07 0 4 Stewart 25 407.9 0 7 Talbot 25 405.98 1 12 Wilkes 25 249.65 0 5 Franklin 23 98.59 1 5 Brantley 22 114.57 2 1 Emanuel 22 97.07 0 3 Jeff Davis 22 145.23 1 4 Bleckley 21 163.58 0 0 Towns 20 166.2 1 7 Crawford 18 147.2 0 4 Irwin 18 190.82 1 2 Taylor 18 226.19 2 8 Berrien 17 88.19 0 1 Jenkins 17 198.23 1 4 Dade 16 99 1 3 Schley 16 303.32 1 7 Screven 16 115.11 1 7 Chattooga 15 60.57 2 3 Jefferson 15 97.96 1 3 Charlton 13 98.11 0 3 Chattahoochee 13 120.94 0 5 Heard 13 105.09 1 4 Rabun 13 76.53 1 5 Warren 13 249.52 0 3 Wayne 13 43.37 0 2 Atkinson 12 144.06 1 4 Hart 12 45.96 0 0 Lincoln 12 147.69 0 5 Lanier 10 96.61 1 4 Webster 10 392.16 2 5 Clinch 9 135.22 0 2 Tattnall 9 35.42 0 1 Twiggs 8 98.94 0 3 Candler 7 64.59 0 1 McIntosh 6 41.19 0 2 Quitman 6 261.55 1 3 Echols 5 125.98 0 0 Evans 5 46.79 0 0 Long 5 25.11 0 2 Wheeler 5 63.22 0 0 Treutlen 3 43.93 0 0 Montgomery 2 21.68 0 1 Taliaferro 1 61.27 0 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 200,814; Positive tests: 29,560 (15%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

5,574 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



1,258 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The DPH page updates every hour. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.

