UPDATE (Tuesday, May 5 at 6:25 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/5/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 29,839 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3153
|286.85
|130
|564
|DeKalb
|2277
|287.08
|59
|428
|Gwinnett
|2097
|215.93
|77
|394
|Cobb
|1881
|237.92
|102
|499
|Hall
|1837
|890.24
|26
|232
|Dougherty
|1550
|1724.04
|125
|315
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1029
|0
|18
|69
|Clayton
|813
|266.7
|33
|142
|Unknown
|634
|0
|46
|Henry
|527
|219.71
|14
|70
|Cherokee
|516
|193.54
|15
|94
|Richmond
|423
|209.16
|15
|120
|Sumter
|392
|1333.38
|29
|103
|Carroll
|386
|321.35
|15
|75
|Habersham
|361
|788.21
|11
|54
|Douglas
|353
|232.38
|11
|101
|Bibb
|351
|230.69
|13
|101
|Bartow
|350
|315.97
|31
|122
|Forsyth
|347
|137.42
|10
|45
|Muscogee
|341
|177.95
|8
|65
|Lee
|333
|1111.07
|22
|47
|Mitchell
|331
|1500.73
|33
|71
|Houston
|265
|168.75
|14
|80
|Chatham
|261
|89.33
|12
|68
|Baldwin
|260
|585.22
|10
|51
|Coweta
|243
|159.87
|4
|39
|Upson
|243
|924.76
|23
|26
|Early
|222
|2188.05
|27
|14
|Spalding
|220
|318.33
|11
|38
|Newton
|217
|193.14
|8
|37
|Paulding
|207
|119.97
|9
|53
|Rockdale
|204
|214.83
|6
|50
|Thomas
|204
|459.14
|20
|46
|Colquitt
|194
|427.38
|10
|13
|Terrell
|191
|2255.82
|21
|33
|Fayette
|187
|159.09
|10
|35
|Barrow
|176
|203.74
|5
|50
|Crisp
|175
|785.14
|6
|36
|Worth
|173
|858.9
|12
|33
|Columbia
|169
|106.54
|5
|29
|Clarke
|168
|129.45
|13
|31
|Lowndes
|166
|140.82
|4
|31
|Randolph
|165
|2443
|20
|28
|Troup
|163
|231.49
|5
|44
|Butts
|153
|607.77
|17
|17
|Coffee
|151
|350.82
|7
|43
|Floyd
|151
|151.13
|11
|39
|Ware
|140
|390.48
|13
|40
|Walton
|139
|145.07
|5
|21
|Dooly
|132
|985.07
|11
|34
|Tift
|132
|323.29
|5
|37
|Whitfield
|131
|125.15
|6
|17
|Gordon
|117
|201.55
|13
|29
|Jackson
|115
|153.95
|3
|21
|Calhoun
|106
|1678.01
|5
|7
|Decatur
|95
|360.91
|2
|11
|Wilcox
|90
|1023.89
|10
|15
|Burke
|88
|393.88
|3
|17
|Stephens
|86
|326.65
|1
|21
|White
|83
|261.35
|1
|19
|Macon
|81
|623.65
|3
|29
|Appling
|77
|414.85
|9
|15
|Gilmer
|77
|245.09
|0
|13
|Turner
|70
|866.77
|10
|11
|Lumpkin
|69
|204.13
|1
|13
|Laurens
|68
|143.78
|1
|13
|Dawson
|67
|247.96
|1
|12
|Oconee
|67
|160.53
|0
|9
|Hancock
|66
|805.57
|2
|9
|Johnson
|64
|662.46
|2
|10
|Brooks
|63
|400.58
|7
|5
|Grady
|63
|256.72
|3
|17
|Polk
|61
|140.29
|0
|11
|Walker
|61
|87.63
|0
|1
|Harris
|60
|172.85
|2
|10
|Peach
|60
|219.18
|2
|16
|Glynn
|58
|67.41
|1
|10
|Greene
|57
|304.54
|5
|17
|Meriwether
|57
|271.17
|1
|9
|Bryan
|56
|143.09
|4
|17
|Pierce
|54
|276.29
|3
|15
|Catoosa
|52
|75.61
|0
|5
|Oglethorpe
|52
|341.21
|3
|11
|McDuffie
|49
|226.88
|4
|15
|Putnam
|49
|223.9
|5
|10
|Bulloch
|43
|54.11
|2
|9
|Washington
|43
|211.8
|1
|4
|Pike
|40
|212.09
|2
|7
|Lamar
|39
|201.58
|1
|4
|Effingham
|38
|59.35
|1
|11
|Liberty
|37
|59.77
|0
|11
|Marion
|37
|446.16
|1
|8
|Wilkinson
|35
|392.42
|2
|14
|Camden
|34
|63.05
|1
|6
|Murray
|34
|84.45
|1
|5
|Toombs
|34
|126.01
|3
|9
|Pulaski
|33
|302.95
|1
|7
|Elbert
|32
|168.91
|0
|3
|Fannin
|32
|121.58
|1
|4
|Miller
|32
|555.17
|0
|1
|Union
|32
|126.31
|1
|10
|Dodge
|31
|152.07
|1
|7
|Seminole
|31
|380.84
|2
|7
|Haralson
|30
|97.65
|2
|8
|Morgan
|30
|156.76
|0
|3
|Banks
|29
|145.13
|0
|7
|Ben Hill
|29
|174.23
|0
|2
|Jones
|29
|101.43
|0
|4
|Monroe
|29
|104.59
|4
|7
|Bacon
|28
|245.53
|1
|3
|Cook
|28
|160.58
|1
|5
|Pickens
|28
|83.51
|2
|8
|Telfair
|28
|178.98
|0
|5
|Madison
|27
|89.47
|1
|5
|Baker
|26
|834.4
|2
|8
|Wilkes
|26
|259.64
|0
|5
|Clay
|25
|875.66
|3
|4
|Jasper
|25
|176.07
|0
|4
|Stewart
|25
|407.9
|0
|7
|Talbot
|25
|405.98
|1
|12
|Franklin
|23
|98.59
|1
|5
|Brantley
|22
|114.57
|2
|1
|Emanuel
|22
|97.07
|0
|3
|Jeff Davis
|22
|145.23
|1
|4
|Bleckley
|21
|163.58
|0
|0
|Towns
|20
|166.2
|1
|7
|Crawford
|19
|155.38
|0
|4
|Irwin
|19
|201.42
|1
|2
|Taylor
|18
|226.19
|2
|8
|Berrien
|17
|88.19
|0
|1
|Jenkins
|17
|198.23
|1
|4
|Dade
|16
|99
|1
|3
|Jefferson
|16
|104.49
|1
|3
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Screven
|16
|115.11
|1
|7
|Chattooga
|15
|60.57
|2
|3
|Clinch
|15
|225.36
|0
|2
|Atkinson
|14
|168.07
|1
|4
|Heard
|14
|113.18
|1
|4
|Charlton
|13
|98.11
|0
|3
|Chattahoochee
|13
|120.94
|0
|5
|Hart
|13
|49.8
|0
|0
|Rabun
|13
|76.53
|1
|5
|Warren
|13
|249.52
|0
|3
|Wayne
|13
|43.37
|0
|2
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Lanier
|10
|96.61
|1
|4
|Webster
|10
|392.16
|2
|5
|Tattnall
|9
|35.42
|0
|1
|Twiggs
|8
|98.94
|0
|3
|Candler
|7
|64.59
|0
|1
|Quitman
|6
|261.55
|1
|3
|Echols
|5
|125.98
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Long
|5
|25.11
|0
|2
|McIntosh
|5
|34.32
|0
|2
|Wheeler
|5
|63.22
|0
|0
|Treutlen
|3
|43.93
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|21.68
|0
|1
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 200,814; Positive tests: 29,839 (15%)
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 5,654 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,294 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The DPH page updates every hour. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.