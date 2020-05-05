UPDATE (Tuesday, May 5 at 6:25 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/5/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 29,839 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)



County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations Fulton 3153 286.85 130 564 DeKalb 2277 287.08 59 428 Gwinnett 2097 215.93 77 394 Cobb 1881 237.92 102 499 Hall 1837 890.24 26 232 Dougherty 1550 1724.04 125 315 Non-Georgia Resident 1029 0 18 69 Clayton 813 266.7 33 142 Unknown 634 0 46 Henry 527 219.71 14 70 Cherokee 516 193.54 15 94 Richmond 423 209.16 15 120 Sumter 392 1333.38 29 103 Carroll 386 321.35 15 75 Habersham 361 788.21 11 54 Douglas 353 232.38 11 101 Bibb 351 230.69 13 101 Bartow 350 315.97 31 122 Forsyth 347 137.42 10 45 Muscogee 341 177.95 8 65 Lee 333 1111.07 22 47 Mitchell 331 1500.73 33 71 Houston 265 168.75 14 80 Chatham 261 89.33 12 68 Baldwin 260 585.22 10 51 Coweta 243 159.87 4 39 Upson 243 924.76 23 26 Early 222 2188.05 27 14 Spalding 220 318.33 11 38 Newton 217 193.14 8 37 Paulding 207 119.97 9 53 Rockdale 204 214.83 6 50 Thomas 204 459.14 20 46 Colquitt 194 427.38 10 13 Terrell 191 2255.82 21 33 Fayette 187 159.09 10 35 Barrow 176 203.74 5 50 Crisp 175 785.14 6 36 Worth 173 858.9 12 33 Columbia 169 106.54 5 29 Clarke 168 129.45 13 31 Lowndes 166 140.82 4 31 Randolph 165 2443 20 28 Troup 163 231.49 5 44 Butts 153 607.77 17 17 Coffee 151 350.82 7 43 Floyd 151 151.13 11 39 Ware 140 390.48 13 40 Walton 139 145.07 5 21 Dooly 132 985.07 11 34 Tift 132 323.29 5 37 Whitfield 131 125.15 6 17 Gordon 117 201.55 13 29 Jackson 115 153.95 3 21 Calhoun 106 1678.01 5 7 Decatur 95 360.91 2 11 Wilcox 90 1023.89 10 15 Burke 88 393.88 3 17 Stephens 86 326.65 1 21 White 83 261.35 1 19 Macon 81 623.65 3 29 Appling 77 414.85 9 15 Gilmer 77 245.09 0 13 Turner 70 866.77 10 11 Lumpkin 69 204.13 1 13 Laurens 68 143.78 1 13 Dawson 67 247.96 1 12 Oconee 67 160.53 0 9 Hancock 66 805.57 2 9 Johnson 64 662.46 2 10 Brooks 63 400.58 7 5 Grady 63 256.72 3 17 Polk 61 140.29 0 11 Walker 61 87.63 0 1 Harris 60 172.85 2 10 Peach 60 219.18 2 16 Glynn 58 67.41 1 10 Greene 57 304.54 5 17 Meriwether 57 271.17 1 9 Bryan 56 143.09 4 17 Pierce 54 276.29 3 15 Catoosa 52 75.61 0 5 Oglethorpe 52 341.21 3 11 McDuffie 49 226.88 4 15 Putnam 49 223.9 5 10 Bulloch 43 54.11 2 9 Washington 43 211.8 1 4 Pike 40 212.09 2 7 Lamar 39 201.58 1 4 Effingham 38 59.35 1 11 Liberty 37 59.77 0 11 Marion 37 446.16 1 8 Wilkinson 35 392.42 2 14 Camden 34 63.05 1 6 Murray 34 84.45 1 5 Toombs 34 126.01 3 9 Pulaski 33 302.95 1 7 Elbert 32 168.91 0 3 Fannin 32 121.58 1 4 Miller 32 555.17 0 1 Union 32 126.31 1 10 Dodge 31 152.07 1 7 Seminole 31 380.84 2 7 Haralson 30 97.65 2 8 Morgan 30 156.76 0 3 Banks 29 145.13 0 7 Ben Hill 29 174.23 0 2 Jones 29 101.43 0 4 Monroe 29 104.59 4 7 Bacon 28 245.53 1 3 Cook 28 160.58 1 5 Pickens 28 83.51 2 8 Telfair 28 178.98 0 5 Madison 27 89.47 1 5 Baker 26 834.4 2 8 Wilkes 26 259.64 0 5 Clay 25 875.66 3 4 Jasper 25 176.07 0 4 Stewart 25 407.9 0 7 Talbot 25 405.98 1 12 Franklin 23 98.59 1 5 Brantley 22 114.57 2 1 Emanuel 22 97.07 0 3 Jeff Davis 22 145.23 1 4 Bleckley 21 163.58 0 0 Towns 20 166.2 1 7 Crawford 19 155.38 0 4 Irwin 19 201.42 1 2 Taylor 18 226.19 2 8 Berrien 17 88.19 0 1 Jenkins 17 198.23 1 4 Dade 16 99 1 3 Jefferson 16 104.49 1 3 Schley 16 303.32 1 7 Screven 16 115.11 1 7 Chattooga 15 60.57 2 3 Clinch 15 225.36 0 2 Atkinson 14 168.07 1 4 Heard 14 113.18 1 4 Charlton 13 98.11 0 3 Chattahoochee 13 120.94 0 5 Hart 13 49.8 0 0 Rabun 13 76.53 1 5 Warren 13 249.52 0 3 Wayne 13 43.37 0 2 Lincoln 12 147.69 0 5 Lanier 10 96.61 1 4 Webster 10 392.16 2 5 Tattnall 9 35.42 0 1 Twiggs 8 98.94 0 3 Candler 7 64.59 0 1 Quitman 6 261.55 1 3 Echols 5 125.98 0 0 Evans 5 46.79 0 0 Long 5 25.11 0 2 McIntosh 5 34.32 0 2 Wheeler 5 63.22 0 0 Treutlen 3 43.93 0 0 Montgomery 2 21.68 0 1 Taliaferro 1 61.27 0 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 200,814; Positive tests: 29,839 (15%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

5,654 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



1,294 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The DPH page updates every hour. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.

