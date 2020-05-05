At senior home, staff stays put 24-7 to stop virus spread

ATLANTA (AP) – Like other places that house and care for older adults, the Park Springs community near Atlanta is working to prevent a widespread outbreak of the coronavirus. But Park Springs has taken one unusual step.

Since the end of March, the facility has had employees live on its campus. About 70 employees of what is usually a staff of 300 are sheltering in place alongside residents in the upscale community.

They’re making sacrifices. Some stay in tents. One employee missed her sister’s wedding.

Another has weekly date nights with his wife across a fence. But most say they’ll stay as long as it takes to keep residents safe.