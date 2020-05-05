Whistleblower: US failed to prepare, sought quick virus fix

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior government scientist alleges the Trump administration failed to prepare for the onslaught of the coronavirus, then sought a fix by rushing an unproven drug to patients.

Rick Bright filed a whistleblower complaint Tuesday with the Office of Special Counsel, a government agency that investigates retaliation against federal employees who report problems.

- Advertisement -

He’s the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

Bright alleges he was removed from his job and reassigned to a lesser role because he resisted political pressure to allow widespread use of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug favored by President Donald Trump.