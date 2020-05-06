Dodge County man wanted for burglary and assaulting a teenage girl

By
Amanda Corna
-
0

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dodge County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking for a man who they say was involved in a burglary last week and assaulted a teenage girl Tuesday.

According to a post on the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 44 year old Cris Fordham took part in a burglary last week in the Gresston area of Dodge County. Dodge County deputies made contact with him Tuesday, but he ran into the woods off of Scarborough-Owens Road. Dodge County deputies and a K-9 unit from the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office searched for Fordham, but couldn’t find him.

According to the Facebook post, Dodge County 911 received a call Tuesday about a 15 year old girl who was assaulted by a person matching Fordham’s description at home off of F. M. Braswell Road.

Investigators say Fordham is wanted for several burglaries, obstruction and aggravated assault/battery on a child/juvenile. More charges are pending.

Fordham is 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has several tattoos on his body and lives in the Gresston area.

Investigators say he is considered dangerous. If you see him, call 911.

 

