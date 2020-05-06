Bibb Schools expanding meal service program, offering summer meal service

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District Nutrition Program is expanding its emergency meal service program for children by adding curbside pickup at five locations next week.

That’s according to a news release sent Wednesday by the school district.

Starting Monday, May 11, families can pick up meals on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., through drive-thru or walk-up service at Alexander II Math and Science Magnet School, Sonny Carter Elementary School, Howard Middle School (back of school), Porter Elementary School and Skyview Elementary School.

These sites will be in addition to the current emergency meal routes, according to the district. Emergency meal service will continue through the week of May 18. There will be no meal service the week of May 25.

Click here for a full list of routes and delivery times.

The School Nutrition Program will begin Summer Meal Service on Monday, June 1.

Curbside pickup will be available at 13 school sites on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Alexander II Math and Science Magnet School

Ballard-Hudson Middle School

Bruce Elementary School

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School

Howard Middle School

Miller Magnet Middle School

Porter Elementary School

Skyview Elementary School

Sonny Carter Elementary School

Southwest High School

Veterans Elementary School

Weaver Middle School

Williams Elementary School

The district says Summer Meal Service will also include usual summer delivery routes, with the number of sites pending agreements with local organizations to hand out meals.

An updated list of dates, times and routes for Summer Meal Service will be posted here.

The School Nutrition Program will provide meals to children 18 years old or younger and 22 years old or younger for children with special needs.

The district says children (except special needs students) should be present when possible to receive their meal and be counted for record keeping.

