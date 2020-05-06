Bike Walk Macon to celebrate 2020 Macon Bike Walk Month different this year

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bike Walk Macon is celebrating Macon Bike Walk Month for May.

Every year, the organization offers several free events that celebrate biking and walking.

According to officials, this year will be different from past years as we continue following the guidelines of health experts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The group organized several virtual gatherings for solo riding and walking events.

You can check out all of the events and activities here in celebration of Macon Bike Walk Month.