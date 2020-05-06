Cool, less windy weather expected Thursday

It has been a windy day across Middle Georgia, with Macon seeing a peak wind gust around 40 mph.

Breezy conditions will hang around overnight and into Thursday, but it likely won’t be quite as windy…or warm.

Cooler air moves in overnight tonight and will drop our lows into the 40’s. Highs will be limited to the mid and lower 70’s Thursday.



By Friday a cold front will approach the area, propelled by arctic air to our north. The coldest of the air will stay to our north, but we will still get a bit of a chill across our area over the weekend.

We can also expect a chance of scattered showers and storms along the front Friday night, into Saturday morning.



The weekend will be noticeably cooler with highs on Saturday about 20 degrees cooler than normal. Overnight temps in the low 40’s are also pretty rare for this time of year.

Mother’s Day on Sunday will be a nice weather day with a few clouds and the beginning of a warming trend. Highs warm back to the 80’s by the middle of next week.