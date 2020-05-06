Cooler, dry air moving in

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front moving through Wednesday morning will bring an end to our summer-like temperatures felt over the past several days.

TODAY.

Under a sunny sky, afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle and upper 70’s area-wide. We have a breezy day in store as wind gusts up to 30-35 mph are likely. Overnight temperatures will fall quickly into the middle 40’s under a mostly clear sky.

TOMORROW.

High pressure builds in tomorrow and that means plenty of sunshine and very comfortable temperatures are on the way. Highs top out in the low to middle 70’s before lows fall into the middle 40’s again.

FRIDAY AND BEYOND.

A cold front will move across the southeast on Friday bringing scattered rain chances to Middle Georgia. Rainfall totals do not look to be too impressive with only a few showers lingering around by early Saturday morning. Mother’s Day looks perfect with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 70’s!

