Dodge County Sheriff’s Investigators looking for man with 10 outstanding warrants

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dodge County Sheriff’s Investigators need help finding a man who they say has 10 outstanding warrants.

According to a post on the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Ronnie Allen led deputies on a brief car chase Monday thorugh Northern Dodge County and Laurens County. Investigators say Allen ran his car through the woods in Laurens County, got out of the car and ran.

Investigators say Allen is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds.

If you have information about Allen, call the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (478)559-1158 or the Sheriff’s Office’s main number at (478)559-1130.