GBI investigating man who shot himself while driving to Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -– GBI agents are investigating a Royston man who shot himself on Tuesday in Milledgeville.

The GBI was requested to assist the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office with the shooting investigation. Authorities say the incident happened around 2:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Authorities identified the driver as 58-year-old Stuart Sinclair Wiggins.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a call from a citizen advising them that Wiggins was driving erratically on Highway 212 while traveling toward Milledgeville.

Deputies identified the vehicle and tried to stop it. Wiggins pulled into the parking lot of Central Georgia Technical Institute on Highway 22 in Milledgeville.

When deputies approached Wiggins, they discovered that he had shot himself. Wiggins was airlifted to Navicent Medical Center in Macon where he is in critical condition.