Georgia College baseball coach Jason Eller resigns

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia College baseball coach Jason Eller announced Wednesday he is resigning.

A Georgia College Athletics news release said Eller’s decision is family-focused.

“I would like to thank Wendell Staton and all of my colleagues at Georgia College for a wonderful and successful four-year stint with Bobcat Baseball,” Eller said. “I have worked in several athletic departments and the family-first culture at GC is second to none. The emphasis on taking care of loved ones has led me to make the decision to take my family back to my hometown of Kennesaw.”

Eller says he will rejoin East Cobb Baseball, a youth baseball organization where his baseball coaching journey began.

Eller won 113 games in his time as head coach at Georgia College. He was named 2018 Peach Belt Conference coach of the year. His teams won back-to-back PBC Tournament Championships in 2017 and 2018. His 2018 team won the PBC regular season title with a school-record 26 conference wins.

He also led the program to two appearances in the NCAA Southeast Regional.

“Jason has done a fantastic job with our baseball program having brought us holistic success with an outstanding culture filled with positivity,” Staton said. “His leadership provided us with our highest academic performances ever. He recruited and retained student-athletes with outstanding character and led us to the top of the national polls.”

